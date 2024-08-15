Olympic thrills drive surge in ad engagement, Yospace reports

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The 2024 Paris Olympics provided unique opportunities for advertisers, with new data revealing how brief yet impactful moments in the games significantly boosted viewer engagement and ad consumption. Yospace, a dynamic ad insertion specialist, reported stitching 4 billion addressable ads into live streams over the event’s 19 days, covering four continents.

Key moments during the games, particularly the swimming and track finals, generated a lingering “afterglow” effect. Viewership not only spiked during these high-profile events but also continued to grow in the minutes and even hours that followed. For instance, the ad break an hour after the Women’s 100-meter final attracted more viewers than the one immediately before the race.

This trend was also observed following the Men’s 100-meter final. Despite the race concluding in just 9.79 seconds, post-race celebrations and analysis drove a steady increase in viewer numbers for over an hour.

Local heroes played a crucial role in amplifying viewership. The Men’s 200-meter final, for instance, saw a traffic increase of over 30% in countries with competitors in the race. Similarly, French swimmer Léon Marchand’s first gold medal in the Men’s 200-meter butterfly led to a 14.7% rise in ad views in certain regions. His subsequent gold in the 200-meter breaststroke delivered the most-watched ad break of the entire session, with viewers remaining engaged long after the race.

Unexpected surges in viewership were also noted during niche events.

The Kayak Cross final, a relatively new Olympic event, lasted just 1 minute and 15 seconds but still drove an 8% surge in traffic for some audiences. The event’s high-octane nature kept viewers glued to their screens, translating to a significant retention of audience attention during the following ad break.

Tim Sewell, CEO of Yospace, emphasized the importance of these findings for broadcasters and advertisers. “The Olympics are all about seizing key moments,” Sewell said. “Events like the Kayak Cross final show how quickly audience spikes can occur, underscoring the need for advertisers to react instantly to maximize potential.”

Sewell also highlighted the broader shift toward ad-supported streaming, noting that nearly half of new streaming subscribers opt for ad-funded options. “With the event spanning just 19 days, delivering 4 billion addressable ads underscores the growing importance of robust ad tech as broadcasters pivot to a streaming-first approach,” Sewell added.

Yospace’s server-side ad insertion technology was important in handling the unpredictable nature of Paris 2024, ensuring seamless ad integration during both peak traffic moments and sudden viewership surges across pop-up channels.