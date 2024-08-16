TelevisaUnivision inks rights deal with MLB

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TelevisaUnivision, and Major League Baseball have announced a new multi-year partnership, with TelevisaUnivision networks set to provide dedicated coverage of the MLB regular season starting Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, and continuing through the entire postseason.

The multiyear agreement, announced Aug. 15, 2024, includes a new weekly whip-around show — “MLB En Vivo,” featuring live look-ins, highlights and recaps of up to 15 games every Tuesday throughout the remainder of the regular season, airing live on UniMás from 9 to 11 p.m. eastern coast-to-coast.

TelevisaUnivision will also produce “MLB Esta Semana” during the regular season, a weekly MLB-focused show airing on UniMás in the U.S. every Saturday at 3 p.m. eastern and Pacific, and on TUDN in Mexico. Both shows will feature expert voices, with hosts Antonio de Valdés and Enrique Burak, play-by-play commentators Daniel Nohra and Luis Quiñones, and reporters Luis Alberto Martínez and Daniel Schvarztman, as well as guest analysts. “MLB En Vivo” and “MLB Esta Semana” will be simulcast on TUDN each week and will also be available on the premium tier of ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service.

TelevisaUnivision will also have the exclusive Spanish-language rights in the U.S. to the 2024 American League Division Seriesand American League Championship Series, which will air on UniMás and simulcast on TUDN, with select games on Univision. Additionally, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be broadcast on Univision, in conjunction with Fox Sports and Fox Deportes, giving fans access to the Fall Classic for the first time in the U.S. on an over-the-air Spanish-language broadcast network.

“Major League Baseball is truly excited for the launch of this new partnership, as it provides a valuable opportunity to increase exposure for our great game across the formidable reach of TelevisaUnivision’s unmatched domestic platform,” said Kenny Gersh, executive vice president, media and business for MLB, in a statement.“Communicating authentically with our robust Spanish-speaking fanbase is a priority for baseball and this partnership will allow us to connect them more directly to our brand, our clubs, and the growing number of dynamic Latino stars represented in the game today.”

“We are proud to partner with Major League Baseball, delivering action from the best players and teams to our viewers across the country,” said Marco Liceaga, senior vice president of sports rights acquisitions and commercial partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “Baseball is engrained in Latin culture. With Hispanic players making up more than 30% of the league, this first-time partnership deal will undoubtedly bring a new wave of pride, influence and sense of community, providing Spanish-speaking fans with in-language coverage of the game they love.”

This new deal adds to TelevisaUnivision’s coverage of Major League Baseball as the official national Spanish-language audio partner in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. TUDN Radio broadcasts each Sunday Night game of the week, July 4 games, the MLB All-Star Game, Labor Day games, the MLB Postseason and the World Series.

