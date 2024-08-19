Bridge Digital finds storage peace of mind with LucidLink

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The challenge: Replacing unreliable storage

Before discovering LucidLink, Bridge Digital’s production manager, Aubrey Shamel, lost years of work to unreliable storage. “I had a catastrophic hard drive failure and lost two to three years of recording sessions,” she recalls. “It was unrecoverable and I still get asked for those recordings today.”

The inconvenience of traveling with hard drives made Shamel more motivated to seek a convenient solution. “The idea of leaving town and not having the right hard drive, not having it formatted for both Windows and Mac, or even not bringing a USB-C adapter — those issues added up,” she says.

Finding LucidLink

After being introduced to LucidLink by her boss, Shamel initially tested the platform using Pro Tools.

“My boss asked me to do some testing with Pro Tools and LucidLink because he knew I was an Avid Pro Tools user,” says Shamel. “I wasn’t expecting to be as impressed as I was. From that introduction, I knew LucidLink needed to be part of my workflow.”

The solution: Cloud power, local convenience

LucidLink’s storage collaboration platform won over Shamel by combining the ease of a local drive with the power of cloud-based file streaming.

“LucidLink acts like a local drive, which is really important. It doesn’t argue with my system, and the connectivity is much faster,” she notes.

“Also, LucidLink is designed to only re-upload the packets of information that change, which speeds up the upload process. It’s only a few seconds before an edit is re-uploaded to my LucidLink database.”

Results: Storage peace of mind

With LucidLink, Shamel now has peace of mind that her files are secure and always accessible.

“It’s just such a stress relief knowing that my files and important folders are going to be in LucidLink no matter what,” she explains. “I’m not thinking about the backup for the backup for the backup. It’s a centralized location. I know what I need is there, and I don’t have to worry about my technology failing.”

No more data nightmares

Since implementing LucidLink, Shamel has waved goodbye to wasted hours and data nightmares.

“The upload process is so smooth and quick. I remember the nightmare of transferring data between incorrectly formatted hard drives and losing countless hours,” she recalls. “With LucidLink, that hassle is gone, saving me time and reducing stress.”

“It’s stable, consistent and there’s no learning curve”

Shamel finishes by recommending LucidLink, highlighting its stability and ease of use. “I recommend LucidLink to anyone. Whether you’re a one-person production team like me or a company needing to share assets across remote employees, it’s a must,” she says. “It’s my favorite cloud solution. It’s stable, consistent and there’s no learning curve.”