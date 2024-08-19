Judge blocks Venu Sports launch for now

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The ESPN–Warner Bros. Discovery–Fox mega sports streamer Venu Sports has been blocked by a judge in response to calls that its planned fall 2024 launch could cause antitrust concerns.

The injunction, issued Aug. 19, 2024, comes as part of a case brought by Fubo, a sports-focused streamer, who said in previously court documents that would could face insolvency should the Venu launch be allowed to proceed.

Venu had not announced a firm launch date and can appeal this ruling.

Fubo attorneys said they plan to continue with their lawsuit against Venu.