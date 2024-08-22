Quickplay, Caretta Research and Evergent announce new IBC Pride Happy Hour Event

Quickplay, Caretta Research and Evergent are proud to announce the highly anticipated IBC Pride Happy Hour event, a fun-filled cocktail party taking place on Friday 13th September, from 5-7pm at The Traveller Restaurant, Amsterdam.

Driven by the success of similar events at CES and NAB in Las Vegas, IBC Pride Happy Hour promises to offer meaningful connections and vibrant discussions between industry professionals, with a focus on awareness for the LGBTQ+ and Ally communities.

The event is designed with collaboration and mentorship at its centre, bringing the greater tech and media community together, driving diversity and inclusion through connecting with one another all in while supporting the LGBTQ+ and Ally community.

IBC Pride Happy Hour intends to build on the reputation and impact of previous LGBTQ+ industry events, continuing to drive forward a message of togetherness, opportunities and fun across the media and entertainment industry. Attendees can expect insightful talks with like minded industry specialists, refreshments and plenty of opportunities for networking and meeting new people, a night full of opportunity.

“Bringing the LGBTQ+ and Ally community together at industry events such as IBC, isn’t just about representation—it’s about creating spaces where voices are heard, stories are shared, and connections are made. It’s about paving the way for inclusion and ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table.” said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Global Marketing, Quickplay.

Robert Ambrose, Co-Founder, Caretta Research, added: “If the broadcast and media technology industry is to remain relevant to a diverse global audience, it’s vital we can attract and retain a much broader range of talent than we used to see walking the halls of IBC. Events like IBC Pride are an important part of helping that process and making everyone feel welcome and recognised in our fantastic industry.”

“A true assessment of the value of our businesses is the long-term impact we can have on the industry. Driving greater diversity and inclusion in our industry is a lofty goal. But all things great start with dialogue. The IBC Pride Happy Hour is our small step to expand the conversation and build new perspectives,” said Vijay Sajja, Founder & CEO at Evergent Technologies.

Advertisement