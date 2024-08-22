Rohde & Schwarz to demonstrate energy-efficient technology innovation at IBC 2024

Rohde & Schwarz is bringing the latest technologies in television and radio transmission to IBC 2024. The company will show how innovative designs are delivering unprecedented efficiency for transmitters and enabling broadcast network operators to address new business opportunities and make greater strides in sustainability.

The R&S TH1 liquid-cooled high-power transmitter is the solution of choice for a volatile future. It offers the flexibility to adapt to changing requirements and new operational models. The improved amplifier design delivers a dramatic increase in energy efficiency, representing a 15% reduction in power consumption over other current designs.

The liquid cooling concept, allowing more than 90% of all heat generated to be dispersed to the outside atmosphere, further reduces energy requirements and total cost of ownership. The R&S TH1 is also designed for terrestrial transmission via 5G Broadcast to mobile devices, opening new business opportunities by addressing emerging use cases like live and venue casting, data delivery to IoT and the automotive industry, and more.

Rohde & Schwarz has been a consistent pioneer in DAB+ since the early 1990s, with thousands of its transmitters on-air today serving hundreds of millions of people in Europe. The THV9evo, TMV9evo and TLV9 DAB+ transmitters feature excellent signal quality, and an extremely high transmitter efficiency of 50% enables reduction of operational costs. At IBC 2024 Rohde & Schwarz will introduce a DAB+ efficiency calculator, which is an interactive savings tool. When it comes to network optimization, the user can provide their own data and the efficiency tool will simulate a calculation in real-time.

“We are trusted in the broadcast industry as the leader in technology and innovation across terrestrial, 5G Broadcast and DAB+,” said Steven Edwards, Vice President, Broadcast Distribution. “We take our responsibility to innovate both technically and sustainably, very seriously.

“At IBC we will dedicate a space on our stand for a range of presentation sessions together with partners, based on the success we had with our 5G Broadcast sessions at last year’s show,” said Edwards.

Rohde & Schwarz will also present sophisticated solutions for satellite and ground station operators, such as the compact R&S PKU100 Satellite Uplink Amplifier for Ku band and the R&S GSACSM Realtime Satellite Monitoring solution.

The R&S PKU100 solid-state high-power satellite uplink amplifiers are delivering unparalleled spectrum purity and an excellent power efficiency which enables up to 50% energy savings for 400W and 750W output power.

The R&S GSACSM enables satellite operators to easily implement various remote monitoring use cases like interference identification and SatCom transponder analysis in real-time via a multitude of sensors. It simplifies satellite monitoring by the analysis automation of several SatCom links in parallel.

Explore the R&S TH1, a comprehensive technology showcase featuring DAB+ and other Rohde & Schwarz product demonstrations at stand 7.B21.