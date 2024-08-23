AIMS welcomes KMH Integration as a new member

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) announced its newest member: KMH Integration, a full-service systems integration and technology solutions provider to the digital media, broadcast, and AV markets.

“We’re thrilled to add KMH Integration as a member of AIMS,” said Andrew Starks, board of directors’ member and marketing working group chair for AIMS. “The company’s extensive experience in creating IP workflows for a variety of environments and applications will be instrumental in helping us extend IPMX adoption to a range of new markets.”

Founded in 2005, KMH Integration designs, builds, and manages AV, IT, and media systems; video networks; remote production workflows; and new media distribution systems and IP encoding platforms — configuring each to their customers’ unique requirements and budgets. With headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, the company serves a national client base in the media and entertainment, sports, corporate, education, broadcast, and professional AV sectors.

“The shift to video-over-IP is well underway in the diverse markets we serve, with increased interoperability being essential to the transition,” said Kevin Henneman, president of KMH Integration. “That’s precisely what IPMX delivers, and the timing is right to join the AIMS organization and support the widespread adoption of this standard.”