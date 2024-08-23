Zattoo to bring stream API applications and services to IBC 2024

Zattoo, Europe’s leading TV Streaming and TV-as-a-Service provider, will unveil Stream API, a suite of powerful custom-built applications and services at IBC 2024, transforming the way developers and operators craft and deliver next-generation streaming experiences. The company’s exhibiting in the Content Everywhere Hall 5, on Stand A92 throughout the four-day event. Building on its technical expertise spanning two-decades and the success of its fully hosted and managed white-label IPTV, OTT and TV-as-a-Service offerings, Stream API empowers users to rapidly build, launch and scale the next-generation of streaming solutions translating requirements into exceptional experiences with a powerful suite of tools, services and platform, with ease.

“Technology is evolving as budgets are being squeezed and customer development teams face huge challenges,” says Bert Schulzki, Zattoo’s Chief Product and Technology Officer. “Many need to re-build and re-platform, with more devices and fewer resources. They must re-think their approach, become methodical, leverage multipliers and avoid pitfalls. We have the technology and the skills to help them.”

Stream API is engineered to address the multifaceted demands of contemporary streaming. At its core, is a server-side ad insertion (SSAI) Advertising API providing dynamic ad substitution for live streams and on-demand content. This feature unlocks new revenue opportunities with instantly configurable campaigns, supported by Zattoo’s dedicated European ad sales team.

Providing unparalleled streaming quality, Stream API delivers fast, reliable and secure multi-bitrate streams for Live TV, FAST channels and On-Demand content. It leverages a carrier-grade, fully managed head-end and an extensive European content distribution network.

Coming soon is Stream API’s multimedia Playback SDK, designed to streamline playback, DRM, telemetry, and configuration across various platforms. Additionally, real-time video analytics provided by the Playback Telemetry feature offer deep insights into playback events, including startup times, rebuffering incidents, and video quality scores, enabling developers to fine-tune their services with precision.

The company also has plans to introduce Playback Test Automation, a tool that automates testing across multiple devices, ensuring consistent performance and rapid issue resolution during both development and maintenance phases.

Zattoo’s goal is to create a complimentary and strategically curated B2B partner ecosystem to help encourage growth. “Two of the biggest challenges our industry faces are mastering complexity and the rapid pace of technological evolution,” adds Schulzki. “Deciding which technologies to incorporate, what to build, and what to buy for long-term viability is crucial. Achieving a clear separation of concerns through a flexible, modular, maintainable, and scalable architecture is essential and incorporating a TV-as-a-Service (SaaS) API is an effective solution that can bring significant benefits. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand at IBC 2024, so they can experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand.”

Stream API will be demonstrated throughout the show on Zattoo’s stand 5.A92 and its partner stand, Media Distillery 5.H75. Zattoo’s Principal Product Manager Aaron Dey will also be demonstrating the solution on the Innovation Stage on September 14th at 12:15pm.

