SDVI to showcase media supply chain optimization enabled by Rally at IBC 2024

At IBC 2024, SDVI will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform enables media companies to optimize the productivity of their media operations across both automated and manual tasks for a wide range of use cases. Designed to support every step of their supply chains, from content receipt to delivery, Rally helps media organizations achieve true business agility, accelerate operational efficiency, and gain new intelligence about their media operations. Whether moving broadcast playout to the cloud, spinning up new FAST channels, satisfying the needs of a digital D2C service, fulfilling new licensing deals, or simply consolidating disparate operations into a cohesive core, SDVI enables organizations to best meet the challenges of a dynamic and changing business.

Highlights for SDVI at IBC 2024

Rally Access Workstation

SDVI recently introduced Rally Access Workstation, a new way to use Adobe Premiere Pro in the cloud as part of a fully managed, end-to-end, cloud-based media supply chain. This new addition to the company’s Rally platform enables anywhere, anytime access to hosted edit workstations and content in the cloud, dynamically managing associated infrastructure deployment so that media organizations can scale their edit capacity easily and cost-effectively within an automated media supply chain. SDVI will demonstrate how manual edits can be made within the context of an automated media supply chain, without user tools and the content ever leaving the cloud.

Rally Application Services

In its IBC 2024 stand, SDVI will showcase the breadth and depth of the media applications available via the Rally platform, including multiple tools for media transformation, audio manipulation, captions and subtitling, AI-based metadata augmentation, QC and file validation, and integration with localization service providers. Making more than 60 applications available through Rally — and more every month — the Rally Application Services ecosystem gives users the largest array of tools to use in their supply chains, all without expensive upfront software or user licensing, time-consuming procurement processes, complex system integration, and difficult security evaluations. SDVI makes it simple for media operations teams to use the best tool for every job, simply by adding these already-integrated applications into their supply chains.

Geoff Stedman, CMO, SDVI, said: “This is an exciting time to be showcasing our solutions at IBC 2024, as we are seeing real momentum from EMEA media organizations on the transition to cloud-based media supply chains. No longer is it a question about whether to move to the cloud; it’s an imperative that is in full motion. We look forward to sharing how we can help accelerate the migration to the cloud for European media companies through the advanced capabilities of the Rally platform. At this year’s show, we will highlight how our unique platform gives media organizations more agility, greater efficiency, and better intelligence across their media operations.”