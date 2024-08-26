University of Greenwich chooses Alfalite displays for its new Hub for Immersive Future Technologies

Alfalite, Europe’s only LED display manufacturer, is proud to announce that the University of Greenwich, located in the borough of Greenwich in London, England, is now using an Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.5 Orim VP XR LED wall for its new center of excellence for education and research in audiovisual content and process.

This center, which has been named SHIFT (Shared Hub for Immersive Future Technologies), aims to be a pioneer in the study and development of advanced audiovisual technologies.

The choice of Alfalite technology underlines the university’s confidence in the innovative and high quality solutions offered by the European brand. The Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.5 Orim VP XR LED wall will provide an advanced platform for the creation and display of XR content, which is central to the institution’s research and education activities.

Mo-Sys has been responsible for the supply and integration. In addition to Alfalite’s LED wall it has also integrated its StarTracker Max systems and other XR solutions for a complete VP XR solution.

Through this new center, the University of Greenwich will design virtual production training programmes for industry professionals, participate in research and knowledge exchange projects to identify new products in the sector, and offer employment and internship opportunities for students in the competitive film industry.

Luis Garrido Fuentes, managing director of Alfalite, commented: “We are very proud that the University of Greenwich has chosen our solutions for their education and research reference center. This project is a testament to the quality and performance of our LED technologies, and we look forward to seeing how our products contribute to the advancement of research and education in audiovisual content.”

The LED wall at the University of Greenwich is being managed by the Brompton SX40 and XD Unit LED video processors. This project therefore stands out as the only 100% European VP XR solution.

