CNN lands first Harris-Walz interview

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will sit down exclusively with CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash from the crucial battleground state of Georgia for their first joint interview.

The extensive interview, Harris’ first interview since becoming the democratic nominee after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection, will air as a primetime special on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at 9 p.m. eastern and Pacific across CNN’s platforms.

“The 37 days since her candidacy began have generated a swell of enthusiasm and momentum for Harris, including at last week’s convention in Chicago. But her lack of a formal news conference or interview has generated criticism from her Republican rivals. Thursday’s interview fulfils a vow she made earlier in August to schedule a sit-down before the end of the month,” notes CNN’s own story on the interview.

“The First Interview: Harris & Walz A CNN Exclusive” will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday. The special will also be available on demand beginning Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and cable operator platforms.