Sonnet Technologies IBC 2024 preview

Thunderbolt 5 eGPU Sneak Peak

Sonnet will show its next generation eGPU Breakaway Box. Featuring a Thunderbolt 5 controller, this product will offer double the PCIe bandwidth of any currently shipping Thunderbolt 3 external GPU chassis to deliver PC workstation level graphics performance when used with Thunderbolt 5 laptop and small form factor computers.

Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station Sneak Peak

Sonnet will display its first next-generation Thunderbolt docking station, Echo 12 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock, which includes four Thunderbolt ports, four USB Type A ports, one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45) port, one 3.5 mm combo audio port, and one SD 4.0 card slot. The new dock features an internal x4 PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD socket that exploits Thunderbolt 5 technology to support data transfers of up to 6,500 MBs from a Gen4 SSD when used with computers with Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Two-Slot, Dual Thunderbolt Interface to PCIe Card Expansion Systems for Computers with Thunderbolt Ports — Designed Specifically for the Pro Digital Video Market

Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion systems enable users to connect professional specialty cards critical to their workflows that add needed video and audio inputs, transcode data, and connect to high-speed shared storage and networks. At IBC2024, Sonnet will showcase its Echo II DV Desktop and Echo II DV Rackmount systems, solutions that enable the use of two high-performance, bandwidth-hungry PCIe cards — such as DV I/O, NVMe SSD storage, and 10Gb and 25Gb Ethernet adapters — at maximum performance at the same time (up to 2,880 MB/s PCIe bandwidth for each card). By employing a separate Thunderbolt interface for each card slot, Echo II DV systems are designed to provide full PCIe bandwidth to each slot when connected to two computer Thunderbolt ports that also have independent PCIe bandwidth. Computers with independent PCIe bandwidth to two or more Thunderbolt ports include all Apple silicon (M series) Mac computers, select pro Thunderbolt 4 PCs, and Intel Mac, Windows, and Linux computers with three or four Thunderbolt ports.

Echo II DV Desktop is a full-size desktop chassis, while Echo II DV Rackmount features a rack-mountable 2U enclosure with space for additional expansion.

Pro 3U Rackmount Plus Two-Slot, Dual Thunderbolt Interface to PCIe Card Expansion System for Mac Studio Computers

At the IBC2024 show, Sonnet will showcase its xMac Studio/Echo II DV professional rackmount and Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion system for Apple Mac Studio computers. The 16.5-inch-deep Sonnet rackmount system fits in standard 19-inch equipment racks and provides open access to the computers’ SD card slots and front and back ports. xMac Studio includes adjustable extension rails to support its installation into racks 16 to 24 inches deep and provides space beneath the computer to house SSDs (sold separately) behind an access panel and secure them with supplied adhesive-backed magnets.

Designed for professional workflow expansion, xMac Studio/Echo II DV securely holds a Mac Studio plus an Echo II DV Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion module that adds two card slots to the computer, connecting them via two Thunderbolt cables. Echo II DV Module enables the use of two high-performance, bandwidth-hungry PCIe cards — such as DV I/O, NVMe SSD storage, and 10Gb and 25Gb Ethernet adapters — at maximum performance at the same time (up to 2,880 MB/s PCIe bandwidth for each card). By employing a separate Thunderbolt interface for each card slot, the module is designed to provide full PCIe bandwidth to each slot when connected to two Thunderbolt ports on the computer, which also provides independent PCIe bandwidth to each Thunderbolt port.

macOS Compatible 25 Gigabit Ethernet (25GbE) Networking Products

At IBC2024, Sonnet will feature its high-performance, breakthrough-priced 25 Gigabit Ethernet (25GbE) networking solutions: the Twin25G dual-port 25GbE Thunderbolt adapter for computers with Thunderbolt ports, plus the Twin25G PCIe Card dual-port 25GbE PCI Express (PCIe) 3.0 adapter card. Sonnet 25GbE solutions set a new affordability benchmark and enable users to connect their computers easily via optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 25GbE standard. Both products include SFP28 transceivers and are Mac, Windows, and Linux compatible.

