Black Box at IBC 2024: Secure, flexible IP KVM with advanced features and simple management

At IBC 2024 in Stand 10.C23, Black Box will highlight its acclaimed Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP products built to offer secure, flexible and scalable workflows with industry-leading low IP bandwidth usage. Emerald devices facilitate easy integration with H.264/265 video feeds, media controllers, automation systems, and other systems and provide seamless access to physical servers, the public and private cloud with PCoIP Ultra support, and collaborative virtual machine (VM) sharing.

Visitors to the Black Box stand can look ahead at the Emerald product roadmap, including the upcoming Emerald Deskvue PE receiver with precise 4K/60 video processing. The Black Box stand will also feature new additions to the Emerald family that unite KVM and advanced video processing under a single management system. The company will showcase highly resilient IP-based KVM and AV solutions that enable exceptionally intuitive user experiences and incomparable remote system connectivity for production control rooms and both remote and hybrid productions, including live events.

Emerald KVM-Over-IP Platform

The Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform is an infinitely scalable universal access system, allowing users to connect to physical and virtual machines with anywhere, anytime IP access over an existing IP network, WAN, or even the internet. Black Box will highlight the Emerald system’s robust security features, power and connectivity options that add resilience and simplify setup, and intuitive interfaces for flexible layout configuration and agile switching. Black Box will highlight new power redundancy capability and two-network link redundancy (copper and fiber) for its Emerald traditional KVM DP receivers.

Adding to Emerald’s fail-safe platform, which has no single point of failure, new security and compliance features protect against internal and cyber threats. These advanced security features and market-leading low-bandwidth consumption open new ways to configure the studio infrastructure with maximum expandability, incorporating remote users, remote productions and distributed control rooms. Interoperability between 4K and HD video, combined with one-touch control room setups and a high degree of automation through Emerald’s APIs, gives users valuable flexibility while ensuring ease of use.

The Emerald KVM-over-IP platform manages signals and format types, empowering users to deliver content with an innovative look and feel. Organizations can leverage existing IT equipment, facilitating control and monitoring through the Boxilla KVM Manager’s intuitive and visually appealing KVM management dashboard. New small-form-factor DisplayPort units ease installation, much like the Emerald Remote App, by providing access to as many as nine concurrent Emerald connections from a Windows 10/11 laptop.

Emerald Deskvue

At IBC 2024, Black Box will demonstrate the award-winning Emerald Deskvue. A KVM-over-IP receiver is a small-form-factor device offering users a new concept for creating individually tailored workspaces. Emerald Deskvue allows users to access up to 16 different physical or virtual systems and H.264/H.265 streams simultaneously, replacing multiple receivers and thus reducing system complexity and costs. All systems are displayed as individual windows on up to four 4K or curved (5K) monitors. Users can arrange these windows in any way; switching between systems happens automatically in the background as users perform their tasks, removing any need for manual switching commands — or even awareness of system changes.

Black Box will demonstrate Emerald Deskvue with enhancements that enable greater workspace personalization, including system arrangements on the screen, with capabilities such as locking favored system tiles and easier, faster switching among tiles, as well as an exclusive work mode and personalized on-screen layouts — resulting in a tailored workspace with the most flexible system integration and visualization landscape.

Emerald Deskvue PE

At IBC 2024, Black Box will showcase, for the first time, a preview of its Emerald Deskvue PE receiver, which displays up to 16 simultaneous connections on four displays or a video wall, raising the bar for professional, precise video processing and supporting 4K/60 video channels — with unrivaled low latency.

Advertisement

Emerald AV Wall

In the new Black Box Emerald AV Wall, KVM unites with AV. Designed to meet user requirements for more effective collaboration, this new solution enables seamless interoperability with Emerald KVM-over-IP systems while supporting non-KVM environments. Emerald AV Wall complements Emerald Deskvue, making it easy to display a single source from an Emerald system on a video wall for viewing by a larger group. The solution directly supports a 2×2 video wall while allowing for the expansion in the number of supported monitors through additional units.