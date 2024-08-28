‘CBS Evening News’ exec producer departing network

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The executive producer of “CBS Evening News” is departing the network Sept. 6, 2024.

Adam Verdugo, who has been with CBS since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile, has been EP of the network’s flagship newscast since June 2022, also according to his profile.

Before that he was executive story editor. He also spent time at “CBS News Sunday Morning” as a senior producer working in booking and a West Coast producer.

Prior to CBS, he worked at NBC News. Before he left he was senior producer of “Meet the Press.” He also interned at NBC.

Verdugo’s exit is not a surprise. The broadcast has struggled in the ratings for years and with news that anchor Norah O’Donnell is stepping down after the November 2024 election, the network announced an overhaul that will see two anchors helming the broadcast along with a third one regularly contributing on political stories.

The announcement contained hints that the broadcast would also see other changes, with possibilities including pacing, story selection and stacking and a new on-air look.

CBS said Carolyn Cremen will take over EP duties on an interim basis until a permanent decision is made for the debut of the revamped broadcast.

Bill Owens, EP of “60 Minutes,” was previously announced as the supervising producer of “Evening.”

In addition to the staff changes, CBS is moving the broadcast’s most of the show’s primary editorial operations back to New York, though Washington will continue to support the newscast and entire network.

When O’Donnell took over in 2019, the broadcast was still in New York but the network announced it would move O’Donnell to Washington, D.C. The move was billed as a way to put her closer to key governmental officials and sources but also made it more convenient for O’Donnell, whose primary residence is the D.C. suburbs, to commute to work daily.