Marshall to bring auto tracking to IBC with new CV612 PTZ camera

Marshall Electronics will feature its newest auto-tracking camera, the CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ camera, at IBC 2024 (Stand 11.A17). The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot.

“As the broadcast and production landscape continues to evolve, having a high-quality track and follow camera as part of your inventory on set or on location is a great way to ensure that you get the right shot, every time,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “We look forward to showing the new CV612 to our international partners and customers at IBC 2024.”

Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for smaller venues, interviews, web production, live presentations, classrooms and HOW, to name a few, as it has a maximum range of 18M (almost 60-feet).

The CV612 has a flexible interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications. It can stream HEVC directly from the camera over IP (RTSP) or USB C while simultaneously outputting via SDI and HDMI, making it an ideal solution to stream live to YouTube, Livestream, Facebook (Meta), or Twitch while capturing local HDMI content.

It features 170 degrees, tilt rotation of -90-+90 degrees, and variable pan and tilt and preset speeds. All of this in a compact (6-1/3 inches high) package that is unobtrusive and easy to hide from other camera angles. Setup and manual control (if desired) is available via Ethernet Network, RS232 3-wire and USB C interfaces. One Ethernet (CAT) cable installation with PoE+ simplifies setup and operation. The control interface includes RS232, Visca, Pelco, Visca-over-IP and Onvif protocols as well as LAN control. Also included is a handheld IR remote control.