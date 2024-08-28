Signiant highlights its innovative SaaS platform at IBC 2024

Signiant, makers of the SaaS platform that connects more than 50,000 media companies, will demonstrate new innovations and partnerships at IBC 2024. Located in hall 5 at stand 5.C74, Signiant will have a team of experts on-site to highlight how broadcasters, streamers, sports leagues, and production teams are doing more with less, thanks to the Signiant Platform.

Attendees will experience hands-on demonstrations of how top media companies automate content exchange with numerous partners, discover and interact with media assets across distributed storage locations, and provide remote teams with quick, seamless access to media assets — all through a single, unified platform.

Signiant product experts will be available to share insights into innovations on the platform and new partnerships, such as the collaboration with TMT Insights. This partnership has led to the creation of an Intelligent Ingest solution designed to simplify large-scale media ingest. Customers can save time and money through this Intelligent Ingest solution which enables the planning and tracking of both proactive and reactive inbound content — from greenlight through receipt. This new solution streamlines the inbound flow of media files from a large and diverse set of partners and instantly validates when components for a given content version are received against its established title hierarchy. The combination of the Signiant Platform alongside TMT Insights’ Polaris operational user interface provides key benefits such as centralized visibility and control, error reduction, ecosystem agility and flexibility, ultimately leading to a faster time-to-market.