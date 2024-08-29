Dalet IBC 2024 showcase gives media industry new highly flexible AI-enabled workflows

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced its IBC 2024 showcase (stand 7.A43). Attendees can experience firsthand Dalet’s highly flexible media workflows, product capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) integrations with secure, trainable models that prepare customers for any eventuality. Collaborative, AI-enabled workflows harness the power of a single, cloud-native technology stack to facilitate production, distribution, archive and monetization for news, sports and entertainment. Improved integrated tools enable seamless workflows from content creation through production, curation, packaging and distribution.

“Customers across every market vertical need to transform both their operations and business models for greater efficiency and monetization. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements uniquely positions Dalet to lead these transformations,” states Santiago Solanas, CEO, Dalet. “Our renewed solutions portfolio delivers on the promise of AI efficiency with a customer experience that enables you to navigate industry uncertainty and thrive, all while safeguarding the integrity of storytelling.”

IBC 2024 attendees can book a meeting with Dalet to discuss the following news, sports and entertainment workflow and business solutions:

Solve newsroom chaos with Dalet Pyramid

Dalet’s story-centric news solution, Dalet Pyramid, modernizes news operations with an advanced digital-first news workflow that mutualizes resources and optimizes story collaboration to promote a chaos-free news operation. AI-enhanced workflows and centralized planning transform the way global news operations can facilitate multi-format news workflows on a future-proofed platform that runs with full flexibility across cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments.

Updates shown at IBC 2024 include a customizable Dalet Pyramid Planner dashboard and UI improvements that enable users to see stories, media and assignments exactly as they want. Attendees can also preview the new Dalet Pyramid browser-based rundown management capabilities that enhance the production of live shows. The next-generation rundown enables collaboration with real-time co-authoring while still working in a story-centric workflow.

Monetize more across sports and entertainment with Dalet Flex

In addition to powerful news workflows, Dalet powers end-to-end content production and media supply chain workflows with Dalet Flex media asset management (MAM) and workflow orchestration, enabling sports organizations and entertainment companies to produce, manage, package, distribute and monetize content effortlessly. Key integrations with digital storefronts like Veritone Digital Media Hub further enhance library and archive monetization opportunities.

Dalet Flex continuous updates, also shown at IBC 2024, include a range of operational efficiency capabilities, including enhanced growing-file management and editing capabilities that accelerate workflows. Improved UX functionality provides faster, easier metadata management. Plus, new cost-monitoring capabilities track cloud storage and processing costs.

Faster editing for news, sports and entertainment workflows

Cloud–native Dalet Cut web-based editor for collaborative and multiformat storytelling lets Dalet Pyramid and Dalet Flex users edit and publish content from anywhere with speed and ease. AI-generated and translated captions and graphics increase speed and efficiency. New Dalet Cut updates include editing growing files and new modes with three- and four-point editing as well as audio improvements with auto ducking and improved monitoring options.

Product technology highlights

Visitors to the Dalet stand at IBC 2024 can also see the following new product capabilities:

New AI integrations: Dalet Media Cortex presents a multi-engine approach to metadata enrichment and normalization of multiple sources across large-scale libraries and archives that gives customers consistent, accurate results. The new integrations provide secure, trainable AI models with flexible deployment options – both in the cloud and on-premises – for facial recognition, logo detection, speaker identification and more. Visit the Dalet stand to discuss real use cases, such as the complexity of multiple language requirements and how incorporating AI can automate translations of captions, graphics, voiceovers and more.

Advanced media processing: Dalet AmberFin delivers premium transcoding at scale on-premises and in the cloud and now gives customers even more deployment flexibility, updated best-in-market pay-per-use pricing, as well as additional codecs and tools that optimize media supply chain workflows. The elastic pay-by-the-hour media processing business model and flexible deployment options make it the best value for premium transcoding.

Ingest and playout without limitations: Dalet Brio provides high-density ingest and playout while Dalet InStream enables elastic ingest in the cloud for leading media-centric organizations. Ingest as you need, without limits with multi-channel, cloud-native solutions. New features provide additional codec support and continued improvements for a better user experience. Scale, manage and centralize your livestream ingest while reducing the cost of operations.