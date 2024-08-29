Imaginario showcases the power of AI efficiency to curate and monetize content libraries and archives at IBC 2024

Imaginario AI, an innovator in the media and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce its participation at IBC 2024 in the exciting AI Tech Zone (stand 14.AIP8, 14.AIP8z). Imaginario AI is a multimodal AI platform and API that significantly accelerates video content indexing, search, and curation without the need for metadata or multiple models. The innovative AI video search solution, backed by Comcast and part of the NVIDIA Inception Program, is trained to interpret visual video, dialogue, and audio like a human, understanding the passing of time. Its user-friendly interface combined with advanced library search and discovery, chapterization, 1-click to clip and timeline sequence export capabilities significantly boost efficiencies in content repurposing, social cuts, onset dailies curation, ideation, and compliance editing.

“At Imaginario AI, we believe we’re entering a golden era of hybrid human and AI storytelling, and IBC is where the future of our industry is unfolding. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our unique AI-curation platform and see how it can bridge standard storage and popular editing systems with smart curation and automation,” states Jose M. Puga, CEO and Co-Founder, Imaginario AI. “I’m looking forward to learning from other exciting AI vendors, exploring new ways to save time and unlock revenue more efficiently, and networking with other tech providers and content owners to explore potential partnerships.”

Exceptional AI Video Search and Indexing model

While many companies are still in development, Imaginario AI is already delivering value today and is more GPU efficient, accurate, and cost-effective than using a traditional MAM, which requires multiple models for different indexing and asset types. With the M&E industry increasingly turning to AI for greater efficiency, Imaginario AI video indexing model stands out by providing a proven solution that saves time and boosts productivity in real-world productions. Customer benefits highlights include:

Enhanced Accuracy and Cost-Efficiency: More GPU efficient, accurate, and cost-effective than typical MAM and AI labeling solutions.

User-Friendly Interface: Advanced library search and discovery, chapterization, 1-click to clip, and timeline sequence export capabilities.

Fast Content Repurposing Tools: Ideal for creating onset dailies, clip search and ideation, compliance editing, transcriptions, chapterization, and content repurposing for social channels.