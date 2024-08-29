Intinor highlights redundancy and quality in video delivery at IBC 2024

Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of high-quality video over the internet, is showcasing the latest advancements in its popular streaming technology at IBC 2024. The company is introducing a new workflow which enhances reliability in video contribution through redundant SRT streaming. This robust redundancy strategy ensures uninterrupted broadcasts over public internet networks by seamlessly switching between multiple internet paths. This approach not only enhances reliability but also significantly reduces distribution costs. The system uses the open standard SMPTE ST2022-7, ensuring compatibility with different SRT encoders and routers. It also supports open standard RTP and RTP over SRT, providing redundancy with satellite, fibre and internet paths, reflecting Intinor’s commitment to open standards and interoperability.

In response to the demand for higher quality, Intinor is introducing a new HEVC/H.265 codec for its Direkt link and Direkt router. This new codec implementation allows for flexible parameter adjustments, balancing higher quality with bitrate efficiency. Another highlight at IBC 2024 is the Intinor Direkt Management (IDM) interface, a web-based user interface refined over two decades. IDM simplifies workflow setup and management, enhancing operational efficiency across the Direkt platform.

In IDM, users will find new functionality, such as the SDI input/output configuration tool. This feature allows users to customise their SDI configurations, offering unmatched flexibility and control in various deployment scenarios. Intinor is also expanding its hardware capabilities with the Direkt link rack 4X, a compact 1U solution now supporting up to 8x SDI inputs and featuring software encoders. A key addition is the support for 4K resolution.

“As a technological leader and innovator, we have always been at the forefront of streaming technology,” said Daniel Lundstedt, head of sales and marketing at Intinor. “Our users turn to us for mission-critical delivery. We continue to respond to their requests with increased stability and resilience, clever redundancy, low latency, and very high quality. Seeing is believing, which is why we will be proving our technologies with demonstrations at IBC, and we look forward to explaining the advances to visitors.

“We know our users — whether broadcasters, esports services, houses of worship, or streaming networks – want simple, fast, point-to-point links,” Lundstedt added. “Our solution is simple because it really is point-to-point, source to destination, not bounced through the cloud like much of the competition. That slashes latency and provides the resilience our users want.”

Intinor systems, based on open standards including SRT, RIST, and NDI, ensure multi-vendor interoperability. See how simple and reliable high-quality contribution links can be on booth 5.F45 at IBC 2024.