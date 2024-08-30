Accedo to showcase IBC Accelerator project ECOFLOW at IBC 2024

Global video solutions provider, Accedo is working in partnership with Humans Not Robots (HNR) to co-lead the ECOFLOW (Energy-Conserving Optimization for Future-ready, Low-impact Online Workflows) project as part of this year’s IBC Accelerator Program. The initiative aims to measure, assess and educate on the environmental impact of streaming. It is hoped this will enable the industry to tackle and help reduce its energy consumption.

In partnership with leading companies from across the video streaming ecosystem — including BBC, ITV, Bitmovin, RTL Netherland, Quanteec, Cognizant, the IET, Fraunhofer Fokus, Greening of Streaming, DIMPACT and the EBU — the project aims to increase certainty and information about the energy use of key components in the streaming value chain, and understand how they react given different conditions. To achieve this, participating members are working on gathering consolidated measurement metrics for energy consumption at major steps of the end-to-end streaming supply chain, focusing initially on CDNs, encoding and end-user devices.

The project findings will be leveraged to explain and educate on the current state-of-play for measurement guidance as well as forming the foundation for energy efficient streaming and audience engagement for the future. This will be particularly important in the light of new and upcoming environmental regulations. The findings of the ECOFLOW project will be demonstrated at IBC 2024.

François Polarczyk, Sustainability Director, Accedo, commented: “Accedo is committed to contributing to a more sustainable future by helping reduce the carbon footprint of video streaming, so the ECOFLOW project is close to our heart. Working collaboratively with industry partners, we’re taking crucial steps towards determining and demonstrating opportunities for the industry to make processing, streaming, and consumption of media more sustainable.”

Kristan Bullett, CEO, HNR, added: “The ECOFLOW project is a major milestone in the industry’s journey towards becoming more sustainable. The initiative demonstrates that when streaming stakeholders collaborate, significant progress can be made towards creating a more environmentally friendly industry.”