Alfalite to showcase the latest generation of LED screens for VP XR environments at IBC 2024

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED screens, is pleased to announce its participation in IBC 2024 (September 13-16, RAI Amsterdam), where it will showcase its Modularpix Pro VP XR LED panels for virtual production environments at the stands of its partners Brainstorm and FOR-A.

At FOR-A’s booth 2.B50, Alfalite’s LED displays will be used to demonstrate the growing importance of extended reality in broadcasting. FOR-A will highlight AR/XR/VR capabilities with Koala camera tracking and its ClassX graphic solutions. An Alfalite LED VP XR video wall will complete the dynamic display at the stand.

Meanwhile, at Brainstorm’s stand 7.B47, visitors will also see Alfalite’s VP XR LED panels, which will be used to showcase the brand’s virtual production solutions in a comprehensive XR, AR, MR, and VR environment.

“We are excited to showcase our VP XR LED solution to IBC 2024 visitors, which offers significant advantages in flexibility and cost savings for virtual production or mixed reality in the broadcast environment or for film, series, and advertising production,” says Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite.

The Modularpix Pro VP XR panels that Alfalite will exhibit at IBC 2024 feature a pixel pitch of 1.5 and 1.9 millimeters, optical parameters, brightness levels of over 1,900 nits, 7,680Hz, a color gamut of 86.22% over REC.2020, HDR10+, 240Hz, and the lowest average power consumption on the market at just 140W/m². The ceiling panels reach 6,000 nits and are equipped with lighting parameters designed to cover the scene.

These cabinets are equipped with ORIM (Optical Resin Injection Module) technology, a panel finishing system that uses optical resin injection to improve the precision between modules (<0.5 mm). Additionally, it provides an extended horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175º, offering exceptional viewing angle stability and allowing the LED screen to be filmed even from extreme camera angles.

LED panels with ORIM technology feature superior anti-static protection (ESD > 10kV), improved thermal dissipation parameters, and excellent resistance to impacts, liquids, chemicals, and fire (UL94 standard). Furthermore, they are easier to clean, suffer less wear and tear, and have the shortest repair time on the market.

