Ateliere to showcase GenAI media supply chain and sustainable remote live production software platform at IBC 2024

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading GenAI media software solutions company, invites IBC2024 attendees to learn more and experience the latest in generative AI (GenAI) media supply innovation and live production best practices for sustainable, cost-effective remote workflows that reach more platforms and audiences at the Ateliere stand (5.C24) and across the RAI in a number of special presentations and panels.

The intelligent media supply chain

Connect AI is the industry’s first end-to-end GenAI media supply chain that transforms content workflow management from capture to consumer, enabling customers to significantly improve supply chain efficiencies and monetization opportunities using intuitive “smart agent” interactions and continuous learning algorithms.

Connect AI runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates cutting-edge generative, multimodal AI and machine learning technologies into the market-leading, cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect. Intelligent capabilities include AI-driven content identification, automation and optimization for inventory organization, content discovery, metadata creation and enrichment, content delivery, and monetization. Connect AI is commercially available today.

Live events that reach more audiences, sustainably and cost-effectively

Ateliere Live is a cloud-based live production and editing platform that offers cost-efficiency and eco-friendliness compared to traditional systems. It integrates production editing, mixing, graphics and effects on one software platform. Proxy contribution feeds and synchronized proxy-master feed timing for remote production workflows enable geographically dispersed teams to maintain frame-accurate camera selections. Ateliere Live also allows quick setup of a new production pipeline on public or private cloud for an event, eliminating the need for capital investments in static studios and editing suites.

The innovative design streamlines creating multiple production versions for various viewing platforms like Twitch, TikTok and YouTube. It utilizes market-leading GPU technology to cut compute power and latency. Ateliere Live is currently used by top broadcasters, delivering technology cost savings of over 50% per hour of live TV compared to traditional broadcast suites, along with at least a 70% reduction in carbon footprint.