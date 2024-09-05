Vubiquity IBC 2024 showcase reimagines pay TV model, provides path to profitability and new technology strategies for global localization

Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, announced its IBC 2024 showcase (balcony suite 1.BS25). Vubiquity is a technology-led media services provider that empowers the world’s leading content owners and distributors to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences on any platform. Vubiquity media industry experts will be on hand to discuss solutions and strategies that enable customers to create new consumer experiences that course correct cord-cutting, build a profitable FAST business, and optimize global localization efficiency with proven AI technologies.

Acquisition and retention strategies in the age of cord cutting

Pay TV subscriptions continue to decline while subscription fatigue, driven by numerous platforms requiring separate subscriptions and applications, wears on consumers. The financial expense, paired with the hassle of switching between the platforms of the global streaming giants, is driving the need for transformation.

Vubiquity addresses these challenges through its Subscription Marketplace Suite, a super aggregation and subscription bundling solution that reimagines the Pay TV model with an entirely new consumer experience. Flexible bundle options, including precisely curated “skinny bundles” designed around consumers’ viewing habits, provide a fresh approach. Optional add-ons, blending direct distribution (Linear and On-Demand) with OTT Direct-to-Consumer Apps, lead to a more affordable and targeted Pay TV offering and much desired “all-in-one” consumer experience that course-corrects cord cutting into higher retention rates, increase in subscribers, and new monetization opportunities.

FAST content to a global audience

Free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) is one of the easiest ways to monetize content and promote your brand, but multiple technical and ad-insertion challenges hinder profitability. Vubiquity’s managed services group understands this technology’s intricate nature and offers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that are essential for seamless operations. The team has extensive experience building and delivering FAST channels across a variety of endpoints. This includes direct distribution over CDN, building FAST-specific smart TV and mobile apps, as well as delivering to FAST partners, including LG, Samsung, Roku, Tubi, Freevee and more. Vubiquity’s full suite of services eliminates the juggling act with multiple vendors allowing customers to focus on creating content.

Localization evolved

Vubiquity’s premium localization services fully monetize content libraries to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for audiences everywhere. The award-winning team offers 24/7 best-in-class translation services in every major dialect, as well as partnerships with top-quality translators and studios worldwide. All this comes with the unique added value of Vubiquity’s wider portfolio of technology and services, such as title metadata management, content mastering, and packaging and delivery services. Vubiquity localization services encompass a full suite of AI/ML-powered tools and integration with leading third-party platforms for secure production of localized assets — all integrated with Vubiquity’s world-class media supply chain.