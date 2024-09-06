Ateliere transforms enterprise media supply chain with new headless architecture

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced a new headless Application Programming Interface (API) offering that empowers enterprises to harness the full power of the market-leading, cloud-native media supply chain platform Ateliere Connect without relying on Connect’s user interface. By providing direct API access, customers can integrate the Ateliere platform with their existing systems, building custom solutions tailored to their specific needs. This accelerates time to market and reduces operational costs while empowering companies to build a best-of-breed services stack that appropriately addresses their business needs.

“Our API-driven media management and delivery lets users leverage Ateliere Connect’s advanced functionality with their own custom user interface,” said Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. “As companies seek greater control over their media operations, robust APIs that accelerate the creation of services are increasingly valuable.”

Enterprises need more than just off-the-shelf solutions—they need the ability to customize and control every aspect of their media workflow. Traditional platforms often require businesses to adopt a full suite of tools, many of which may not be relevant to their specific needs. Now companies can integrate only the Connect functionality that they require, directly into their existing infrastructure, while bypassing the need to engage with the Ateliere UI. With this API-first approach, businesses can integrate, automate, and scale their media workflows with unparalleled flexibility.

The ability to add or remove features with a cloud-native headless architecture lets businesses scale and adapt rapidly, leveraging the cloud’s elasticity and resilience. By only using the platform functionalities that are critical to their operations, enterprises can lower their costs and seamlessly integrate with any existing system. Goman adds, “Ateliere’s new advanced headless architecture goes beyond leveraging cloud features. It enables our customers to onboard and benefit from innovative technologies without the burden of extensive system and process integration projects.”