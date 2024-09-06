AWS to highlight generative AI, cloud advancements at IBC 2024

With the annual International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) around the corner, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is gearing up to showcase the latest media and entertainment (M&E) innovations from artificial intelligence (AI) to live cloud production solutions. In addition to hosting meetings and demos in its double-decker stand (5.C90) in Hall 5 at the RAI from September 13-16, AWS is collaborating with Nvidia to sponsor the Innovation Village and the IBC AI Tech Zone, both in Hall 14. Attendees can also join AWS for a full day of enlightening sessions with industry thought leaders on Saturday, September 14 in Hall 8, as well as a host of other AWS sponsored events throughout the show.

Get in touch to request a meeting with AWS experts during IBC and see the following list to find out where AWS services, solutions, and partners will be at the conference.

Special events

AWS Women in M&E Mixer: AWS will once again host a networking mixer at Soho House Amsterdam on Friday, September 13 from 5:45 – 7:30 PM. The conversation will focus on women leaders rewriting the rules in M&E. If you haven’t already, RSVP to secure your spot.

IBC Showcase Theater: AWS sessions will take center stage on the IBC Showcase Theater in Hall 8, stand A01, on Saturday, September 14. Seven sessions are scheduled throughout the day. Topics span generative AI, monetization, live cloud production, sports, immersive experiences, and games. Participating customers include NBCUniversal, Formula 1, and Sky.

IBC Keynote – Building a future-ready tech stack for an evolving media landscape: Join Girish Bajaj, Vice President of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios Technology, on Saturday, September 14 from 10:00-11:00 AM for an insightful presentation about laying down the right foundational technology for broadcast and media in Conference Room 1.

Stand highlights

At IBC 2024, AWS will showcase 50 demonstrations and feature 60 partners on its stand. Demos will highlight key M&E workloads for creating, delivering, and monetizing content, more than half of which leverage AWS generative AI technology. Visitors to the stand can check out a dedicated pod featuring Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and the PartyRock application.

Visitors can also explore an interactive editing and color grading suite that mirrors a real-world edit bay with surfaces, audio, and screens that will be familiar to production professionals.

An expanded Builder Zone will enable attendees to take a technical deep dive and experiment with AWS solutions. They’ll be able to get hands-on with AWS Elemental services, AWS storage services (Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier, Amazon FSx); and Amazon GameLift; as well as AWS generative AI services and Amazon Personalize.

Generative AI everywhere at IBC

In addition to offering 29 generative AI demonstrations on stand 5.C90, AWS is hosting an Innovation Village alongside Nvidia in Hall 14, stand A13. The Village will highlight shared partners and their achievements using generative AI services and solutions on AWS. Participants can peruse demo pods and view theater presentations featuring AWS customers and partners. An immersive experience workflow will also showcase how customers can produce live and pre-recorded 8K and immersive content using the cloud. Visitors can also interact with an animatronic robot dubbed “Sir Martian”, that uses conversational AI and draws pictures.

In addition, AWS is co-sponsoring IBC’s AI Tech Zone in Hall 14, stand AIA01. The dedicated area will spotlight AI thought-leaders, solution providers, and creators.

