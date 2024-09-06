Broadcast Solutions appoints Maximilian Breder as COO

Broadcast Solutions, one of Europe’s largest media systems integration groups, appointed Maximilian Breder as COO of its German HQ operations. Breder brings a fresh perspective and a track record of innovative thinking and extensive experience to the role.

“Thanks to my uncle, as a boy I went to a Broadcast Solutions open house event and got the chance to stand inside an outside broadcast truck,” Breder recalled. “I knew then that this was where I wanted to be.”

While at school he obtained work experience with the broadcaster SWR in Mainz, and with Broadcast Solutions where he got involved in everything from accounts to wiring. This led him to an academic and integrated apprenticeship program in conjunction with Hochschule Mainz, with four days a week working across all departments of Broadcast Solutions and two days at university, a grueling program which led to his BSc in business administration, which he is now following with a masters degree in management.

Joining Broadcast Solutions full time, he gained in-depth experience not only of the technical and commercial goals of the business but its internal culture. In 2023 he was appointed Officer of the Management, which gave him the opportunity to develop cross-company strategic projects and to develop his ideas of devolved decision-making in each operational and administrative area of the business. He now takes overall operational responsibility.

“Broadcast Solutions is very well regarded for the quality of our engineering and the sophistication of our solutions,” Breder said. “I see my task in boosting the company culture is to make sure everyone feels this is a business they want to be a part of, that they are contributing in every way possible.

“It is crucial that everyone in the company understands not only their role but also the economic dynamics that drive our business,” he explained. “This challenge is not just about efficiency, it is also about sustainability. I will be creating clear structures and improving processes that enable us to work more efficiently and purposely.

“Part of that is five very clearly stated corporate values: For the Love of the Game, Raising the Bar, Respect 360°, Winning as One, and Enjoying the Ride,” Breder said. “I see my new role as ensuring we live by those shared values, bringing passion to everything we do, and acting with respect to all.

“I am also conscious that there is a real challenge for talent in technology firms today,” he added. “Our values are not just about encouraging the very best from the people we have: we must attract bright, lively new minds into the business. As well as partnerships with colleges in the region, we go out to local high schools to show students just how exciting the broadcast business can be for all.”

When not immersed in Broadcast Solutions, Maximilian Breder can either be found on the football pitch or serving as a volunteer firefighter in his local community: “Firefighting teaches you the importance of working together, and of knowing the right and wrong ways to do things, skills which are also vital in business,” he said.

Meet Maximilian Breder at IBC2024 on stand O.A23.