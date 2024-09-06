Cobalt Digital sharpens IP focus at IBC with UltraBlue IP-MV Multiviewer

Cobalt Digital, the leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning edge devices for live video production and master control, and a founding partner in the openGear initiative is sharpening its focus on IP-based solutions by adding a scalable software-based multiviewer to its IBC line up. The Cobalt UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer will join numerous other ST 2110 solutions on Cobalt Stand #10.B41.

The new multiviewer can be provided as a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads, or as a software package to run on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with very flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application.

The intuitive web interface incorporates support for compressed and baseband (ST 2110) IP/SDI inputs and outputs allowing the multiviewer to grow alongside customers’ needs. Multiple user logins are supported, as well as per-user access privileges for maximum security.

Mosaic configurations are a snap with arbitrary sizes and orientations, graphic overlays, ancillary data, tallies, UMDs and IDs. PIP configurations can be easily copied, and setups can be saved and restored. UltraBlue IP-MV will drive multiple HDMI displays in any orientation (landscape or portrait, selectable per-display). PIPs can also be arbitrarily placed and rotated.

The Cobalt UltraBlue IP-MV incorporates support for the most common types of ancillary data, including various types of closed-captioning display. The multiviewer features full audio support, with flexible output audio routing and fully configurable audio bars.

UltraBlue IP-MV will be able to use GPU acceleration if available. The number of inputs, streams, and heads will be a function of the available CPU/GPU.

Cobalt’s lineup also includes two SDI multiviewers in openGear form factor: the cascadable 5-input 9970-QS, with support for resolutions of up to 3G, and the 18-input, 2-head 9971, with support for resolutions up to 4K.

ST 2110 in the Spotlight

Cobalt is also spotlighting its ST 2110 support at IBC with its new Indigo family at the heart of the Stand. The Cobalt Indigo 2110-DC-01 factory add-on option for openGear cards adds native SMPTE 2110 support with 25G Ethernet interfaces. When added to Cobalt’s 9904 and 9905 signal processing families, users benefit from a solution that supports ST 2110 and provides unparalleled density and unmatched functionality.

Also at show is the Cobalt Indigo OG-2110-BIDI4-Gateway, a bi-directional quad-channel native ST 2110 interface to SDI I/O available in the openGear form factor, and the Cobalt Pacific 9992-ENC-Indigo openGear card that incorporates the Indigo 2110-DC-02 option into the Pacific 9992-ENC encoder. For ST 2110 support on the go check out the Cobalt Sapphire ST 2110 Mini Converters that range from single, dual and quad channel units.