Video: Chicago stations tout large WX team, accurate forecasts
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
WMAQ in Chicago, Illinois, and its Spanish-language sister station WSNS, are airing a promo that emphasizes the combination of the two stations’ weather teams, as well as the accuracy of its forecasts.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.