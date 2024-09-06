PlayBox Neo showcases latest advancements in multi-platform broadcast solutions at IBC 2024

PlayBox Neo introduces to IBC the most recent editions in its powerful range of smart media playout solutions. Broadcast industry professionals attending the show can expect to see latest feature updates to the PlayBox Neo portfolio of broadcast playout and channel branding solutions, to be showcased at IBC on stand 7.A17 at The RAI in Amsterdam, from 13 – 16 September 2024.

Highlights for IBC this year include creative functionality updates within AirBox Neo-20, Capture Suite, Media Gateway, including SMPTE ST 2110 IP input/output support. PlayBox Neo will demonstrate to broadcasters its cutting-edge Channel-in-a-Box turnkey playout production suite, featuring software-centric Cloud2TV to display a complete system in action.

Over the past 25 years, PlayBox Neo has achieved global growth and enhanced several media businesses with its dynamic solutions. Playbox Neo’s early origins as pioneers in media content management and playout has served customers well over the years as a trusted benchmark that is here to stay.

“Our technology is designed to further empower our customers to have full control of every aspect of their media management workflow. Operating from a single screen, ingest, editing and graphics management, right through to ad insertion, scheduling, archiving and transmission can be seamlessly deployed,” Pavlin Rahnev, PlayBox Neo’s CEO, confirms. “The entire process can be automated, while still allowing for near-to-air changes or to switch to a fully live source, if required.”

Founded on 25 years of proven development expertise, PlayBox Neo’s platforms are robustly designed to ensure that work environments are not only made efficient and flexible but also enjoyable from which operators can effortlessly perform and learn in. Customers visiting the PlayBox Neo stand (7.A17) will witness the world-wide impact that PlayBox Neo solutions have determined throughout television and branding channels.

AirBox Neo-20 offers automated content streaming and broadcast playout with 4K-UHD optimization for every type of TV channel ranging from cloud-based, satellite, cable head-ends, over-the-air broadcast, corporate TV, internet-based TV, and others.

Capture Suite allows users to control multiple ingest channels, extended across one or multiple servers from a single web user interface. Capture suite is a multi-channel multi-server UHD/HD/SD live ingest solution that integrates into the production workflow of any television network, post-production facility or playout center.

Media Gateway allows the reception, transmission and conversion of a wide range of broadcast signals to simplify the everyday tasks of content delivery and distribution. It allows input IP, SDI and NDI signals to be outputted in any combination of outputs including video up/down/cross conversion, Framerate conversion or/and Encoding/Decoding and Transcoding if needed.

Channel-in-a-Box provides all-in-one solutions for channels up to UHD and is the world’s best-selling playout and channel branding system. A complete turnkey broadcast television playout server suite is designed for single-channel or multiple operations. Channel-in-a-Box provides all the facilities needed to keep a channel on-air, combining AirBox Neo-20 playout automation, ListBox Neo-20 scheduling, TitleBox Neo-20 interactive CG and graphics, Capture Suite content ingest and Media Gateway live delivery. With the increasing number of media organizations migrating from SDI to SDI/IP hybrid or fully IP operation, all products gain SMPTE ST 2110 input and output via Decklink IP/SDI HD, DeckLink IP HD Optical and DeckLink IP HD cards.

Cloud2TV is based on the concept of virtual channel playout and is solely software centric. Its processing platform and cloud-native services represent the future of video production and content delivery, providing TV operators with ultimate simplicity, efficiency, and agility.