Amagi brings advanced live remote production capabilities to IBC 2024

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and streaming TV (STV), will showcase its latest innovations in live remote production, ground-to-cloud migration, and streaming at the upcoming IBC 2024 in Amsterdam.

Spotlight on live operations center

Continuing its successful cloud solutions deployment for live broadcasts of recent global premier sports events, Amagi will give attendees a front-row seat to a live operations center at its stand, 5.B87, capturing the entire glass-to-glass workflow. IBC 2024 attendees will be able to appreciate the flexibility, resilience, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of Amagi solutions, be it for sports, news, or premier events. From setting up on-demand live broadcast infrastructure, orchestrating live events from any remote location, and managing dynamic graphics and ad breaks to clipping and social media publishing, Amagi will demonstrate the power of its cloud-native solutions. Amagi Cloudport, Tellyo Studio, and Tellyo Pro will be in focus as customers look to manage and automate the entire broadcast workflow — from ingest to delivery — building on Amagi’s acquisition of Tellyo last year to enhance and expand its end-to-end broadcast solutions.

Ensuring broadcasting continuity: Amagi Cloudport with an on-premises box

Amagi will further ensure broadcast reliability through the launch of the on-prem playout server Disaster Recovery DR Box for Amagi Cloudport at IBC 2024, ensuring zero disruption in broadcasting owing to failure anywhere in the cloud or connectivity to the cloud. It will provide a third layer of redundancy, an essential backup level against multi-AZ, and multiregion cloud options. The server DR Box thus will allow for near-zero downtime, making it an ideal solution for large-scale enterprise customers needing an on-prem fallback system to alleviate some potential concerns related to cloud deployment and network stability.

Ad-Pod optimization and in-content advertising

As content owners and platforms look for ways to maximize content monetization opportunities, Amagi will showcase its latest innovation in STV advertising powered by its cutting-edge SSAI solution, Amagi Thunderstorm. Taking center stage will be ad-pod optimization, in-content advertising, and Amagi’s patent-pending technology to dynamically adjust the length of ad breaks per viewer, eliminating the need for slates or fillers to round out linear ad breaks.

Furthermore, Amagi will show how Amagi Analytics, with its real-time monitoring, audience, and ad insights, can optimize content performance and ad campaigns.

“Across Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasters, executives are increasingly seeing the rationale for ground-to-cloud migration to give them better flexibility, operational efficiencies, and agility as they look to expand audience reach, address multiscreen viewing habits, and explore newer monetization avenues,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “IBC 2024 gives us yet another opportunity to engage with customers and the industry at large to demonstrate why Amagi’s pioneering cloud-native solutions are highly differentiated and a true leader wherever cloud migration is in play.”

Seamless integration of Tellyo Pro with Cloudport for enhanced live recording and playout

Amagi’s newest integration on demo at IBC 2024 is Amagi Tellyo Pro with Amagi Cloudport. This integration allows Tellyo Pro users to log in seamlessly using their Amagi Cloudport credentials, ensuring a much easier workflow. Now, operators can monitor live streams, create recording clips, and push content directly into Amagi Cloudport in real time from the Tellyo Pro interface. The result can be used on Amagi Cloudport for deferred playout to digital or VOD channels. Such powerful integration enhances the use cases for live recording and presents a great opportunity for broadcasters that need to push selective recorded content to several platforms.

Securing multiple award nominations for its customers across IBC Innovation Awards, CSI Awards and IABM BaM Awards at this year’s show, Amagi is pushing the boundaries of cloud broadcast excellence.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

Attendees can get more information and firsthand experience at Amagi Stand 5.B87 at IBC 2024.