For-A launches MixBoard, an unlimited, layering production switcher at IBC 2024

For-A, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and production technology, announces the launch of its groundbreaking software for composing unlimited layers, the For-A MixBoard powered by ClassX, at IBC 2024. This latest addition to For-A’s product line combines the power of software-defined architecture with the stability and reliability For-A is known for in the broadcast industry.

For-A MixBoard combines advanced features with an intuitive interface and a new concept of operations, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern broadcast and live production environments.

“We’re excited to bring this game-changing switcher to our customers,” said Fabio Varolo, Sales Manager of For-A Europe. “The For-A MixBoard provides the flexibility and scalability that today’s production teams demand. We’re excited to offer a solution that can adapt to various production workflows, from traditional broadcast to live streaming and beyond.”

The For-A MixBoard comes in two variants: a basic model supporting 8 inputs and 2 outputs, and an advanced model featuring 16 inputs and 4 independent outputs. The independent outputs provide flexibility for program and preview feeds or custom configurations, adapting to a wide range of production scenarios. Input types can be mixed and matched between SDI, NDI®, media, live streams and innovative inputs, allowing the creation and quick recall of complex projects with dynamic layouts and effects.

Key innovations of the For-A MixBoard include new video input types such as the Media Engine for seamless playout of video clips and graphics, and the Composer for creating complex layouts and transitions. The Video Input Switcher enhances source management, providing greater control and flexibility during live productions.

Advanced DVE capabilities enable complex transitions and effects, while customisable shaders offer unique visual effects and colour correction options. A built-in multi-viewer composition tool allows operators to create custom layouts for monitoring multiple sources simultaneously.

Barbara D’Innocenzo, Sales Manager for ClassX srl, commented on the collaboration: “We’ve focused on creating a powerful yet incredibly user-friendly system. The For-A MixBoard allows users to create complex compositions and transitions with just a few clicks, something that would typically require extensive programming on traditional hardware switchers. For-A’s experience and strong presence in the broadcast market make them an ideal partner to distribute this innovative technology.”

The software switcher supports various input types including SDI, NDI, and SRT, making it a versatile solution for hybrid production setups.

“As the broadcast industry continues to evolve, we’re committed to providing solutions that allow our customers to adapt and thrive,” added Varolo. “This software switcher is a prime example of how we’re embracing software-defined technologies to create more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective production tools.”

Visitors to IBC 2024 can experience the For-A MixBoard firsthand at the For-A stand (2.B50), where it will be demonstrated as part of a complete IP-based production workflow.