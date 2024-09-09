Videlio and Interra Systems forge strategic partnership in France

Interra Systems, a leading provider of end-to-end quality assurance solutions to the digital media industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Videlio, a well-renowned French audiovisual integration and services provider. Videlio will collaborate closely with Interra Systems to enhance local support and deliver advanced quality control (QC) and analysis solutions to broadcast and post-production companies.

“We’re excited to partner with Interra Systems. Leveraging the company’s cutting-edge solutions, we can significantly enhance our service offerings and support capabilities in France,” said David Fontaine, director of post-production at Videlio. “Since our experts already have extensive knowledge in QC and workflow orchestration, working closely with Interra Systems is a natural step. We aim to offer our post-production and broadcast clients Interra Systems’ solutions integrated with our customary consulting, services, and support.”

Specializing in the design and integration of audiovisual systems, Videlio operates state-of-the-art professional audiovisual systems. The company’s expertise spans TV channels, radio stations, and studios, providing unparalleled technological solutions both domestically and internationally.

Interra Systems, with its robust suite of products — including its Baton automated QC system, Baton Captions, Orion content monitoring platforms, and Vega media analyzers — increases operational efficiencies across IP and OTT workflows. These solutions are pivotal in ensuring stringent quality standards across the media production and distribution spectrum.

“We are pleased to expand our partnerships in France with Videlio, known for their systems expertise and in-depth technical abilities,” said Penny Westlake, senior director of Europe at Interra Systems. “Together, we look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the media industry around QC and media analysis to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

“France Télévisions has entrusted Videlio to support its Interra Baton licenses for the next four years,” said Sylvain Audigier, head of supply chain and final playouts, Media Factory at France Télévisions. “We chose Videlio based on their team’s strong expertise in audio and video supported by a testing laboratory, pool of shared experts, and world-class support. Throughout the entire process — from the project implementation to maintaining operational conditions — Videlio demonstrated commitment, professionalism, and responsiveness in a 24/7 production context with significant volumes.”

As the media landscape continues to evolve, Interra Systems remains committed to pioneering advancements in quality assurance, meeting the critical demands of broadcasters and streaming service providers worldwide.

Interra Systems will demonstrate the latest updates to its Baton automated QC system, Baton Captions, Orion content monitoring platforms, and VEGA media analyzers, at IBC 2024 — Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam (Booth 7.C11).

