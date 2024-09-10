The Picture Production Company expands partnership with Dalet to implement more efficient AI-powered workflows

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced that The Picture Production Company (PPC), a dynamic marketing agency specializing in the film and television industries, is collaborating with Dalet to develop and implement modern production-based workflows and AI capabilities that achieve greater efficiencies.

With offices in London and Los Angeles, PPC services major entertainment clients globally. Each location has its own specific workflow powered by Dalet Flex. With flexibility and efficiency key for its busy operation, PPC continually optimizes the content creation workflows using the latest technology innovations.

“With Dalet Flex, we’ve created an environment with less internal noise and faster production processes,” says Dave Chordia, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at PPC. “We’re excited about the future and the continued improvements we’ll achieve with Dalet Flex.”

Dalet Flex powers end-to-end content production and media supply chain workflows with media asset management (MAM) and workflow orchestration across PPC’s London and Los Angeles offices, enabling a best-in-class user experience from both sides of the globe. One of the standout features of Dalet Flex is its seamless integration with best-of-breed Artificial Intelligence (AI) engines. PPC chose to incorporate Wasabi AiR into their Dalet workflow. The first step in revolutionizing their operations is leveraging AI for content ingest. All content ingested into Dalet Flex is automatically sent to the AI engine for specialized services such as transcription, particularly speech-to-text and text-to-text.

PPC manages content for nearly 90 territories worldwide, many of which encompass multiple languages. Instead of having on-site linguists, PPC collaborates with suppliers and in-territory translators globally to create localized content.

English language transcripts are the starting point for PPC’s localization pipeline to translators and dubbing studios around the world. While automatic transcription may seem ubiquitous, PPC needs a secure, scalable enterprise process that leverages human review and correction. Although it is a closed system to protect the clients’ IP, with human intervention, the system can learn the intricacies of idioms, colloquialisms, and cultural references to properly represent tone and intent.

An ISO-certified company, Dalet offers flexible deployment options on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid configuration. Their commitment to industry-standard security ensures that PPC’s content is safeguarded at every stage.

