Cloud processing and virtualization gain traction in broadcast audio

Cloud-based and virtualized solutions are set to shake up broadcast audio production.

These technologies offer new flexibility, scalability and support for remote workflows, transforming how broadcasters approach audio processing and mixing. As the industry adapts to new production paradigms, this tech is key to new efficiency.

However, it’s crucial to distinguish between cloud-native software and software that’s hosted in the cloud. Cloud-native solutions are specifically designed to leverage cloud resources and scalability, while cloud-hosted software may be traditional applications moved to cloud servers without fundamental redesign. This distinction is important in understanding cloud-based audio solutions’ full potential and limitations.

Services like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud offer transport and processing and can scale well beyond on-premise hardware. Still, capacity may also be unnecessary and inappropriate for every workflow.

Cloud-native processing for broadcast audio

Cloud-native audio processing is changing production by offering scalable, accessible solutions that can be deployed on demand. This shift represents a departure from traditional hardware-based setups, where you’d have to have a rack room full of gear.

“Virtualized headless mixers have been around for a while in the cloud, but newer developments like Calrec’s ImPulseV Cloud mixing engine are giving broadcasters the opportunity to flex their DSP resources to match the requirements of a production,” said Henry Goodman, director of product management at Calrec.

This flexibility allows broadcasters to scale their audio processing capabilities based on the needs of specific productions, potentially reducing costs and increasing efficiency. Cloud-based solutions also enable easier access to advanced audio processing tools from various locations, supporting more distributed production models.

“The cloud has the potential to change how and where we produce content; it opens up access in similar ways that AoIP did years ago in that we can move content around easier and faster than before,” said Dee McVicker, marketing director at Wheatstone. “With this comes a whole host of possibilities, such as servers located at the home studio that might be useful to spin up instances of mixing or streaming or processing by event or show.”

However, the transition to cloud-native processing is not without challenges. Broadcasters must consider latency, reliability and security factors when implementing cloud-based audio solutions.

Latency, in particular, poses a significant challenge for live production scenarios where multiple audio sources may be geographically distributed. Broadcasters are considering hybrid systems that combine edge processing with cloud-based solutions to address these challenges. In this approach, the cloud splits up the services that used to be in the same location, conducting multiple processes at the same time before synchronising and outputting.

Virtual mixing consoles

Virtual mixing consoles are a key development in the virtualization of broadcast audio. These software-based solutions offer many features of traditional hardware consoles while providing greater flexibility and scalability.

“Broadcasters are now making moves into pure cloud-native DSP processing in environments like AWS, and the ability to spin up additional DSP whenever it is required is a huge move away from traditional broadcast audio architectures,” said Goodman.

Virtual consoles can be accessed remotely, allowing audio engineers to work from various locations. They can also be easily reconfigured to suit different production needs, offering a level of adaptability that hardware consoles struggle to match.

“Spinning up a DSP mix engine to complement existing DSP resources means total scalability is possible and is a huge ideological shift for both broadcasters and manufacturers,” said Goodman on the significant impact of this technology.

Integrating existing workflows and infrastructure is a key consideration for broadcasters adopting virtual mixing consoles.

“We think of cloud and server software like our Layers Software Suite as another extension of the studio and AoIP network,” said McVicker emphasizes this point.

This integration allows broadcasters to leverage their existing investments while gradually transitioning to more virtualized setups. However, it’s important to note that virtual consoles may not yet offer the tactile control and low latency of traditional hardware in all scenarios, which could be a consideration for certain live production environments.

Remote and distributed workflows are set to become the new normal

“Since the pandemic, broadcasters have adopted a variety of audio technologies to work more efficiently and to deliver more content across a more diverse range of channels,” said Goodman. “The biggest shift has been the widespread adoption of remote and distributed working, allowing a sound engineer to mix an event from an acoustically treated studio on the other side of the world with fully redundant connectivity.”

Cloud and virtualization technologies enable more flexible remote and distributed workflows in broadcast audio production. This shift has been accelerated by recent global events, pushing the industry to embrace new ways of working.

“The adoption of IP has been a real enabler; the combination of asynchronous processing of the audio and video with reliable and dedicated connectivity has provided broadcasters with the ability to really push the limits of remote, distributed and hybrid working,” said Goodman.

These technologies allow audio teams to collaborate across locations, accessing shared resources and tools through cloud-based platforms. This can lead to more efficient use of talent and resources and potential cost savings in equipment and facility management.

“Cloud-based production tools are far more flexible and require a significantly lower up-front investment. Whether broadcasters and production companies choose to rely on them, is a different matter,” said Chris Scheck, head of marketing content at Lawo.

Challenges in remote and distributed workflows include ensuring consistent audio quality across different working environments, managing latency in real-time collaborations, and maintaining clear communication among team members. Broadcasters must also consider the reliability and security of their network connections when implementing remote workflows.

As the technology matures and broadcasters become more comfortable with cloud-based and virtualized solutions, we can expect to see further transformations in broadcast audio production.

The future of broadcast audio will likely be characterized by hybrid approaches combining the best of cloud, virtualization and traditional technologies. This evolution promises to create more agile, efficient, and creative audio production environments, ultimately benefiting both broadcasters and their audiences.