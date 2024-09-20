Gayle King inks extended deal with CBS

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Gayle King has extended her contract with the network.

The new deal, which was first reported by The New York Post, will keep her at the “Mornings” anchor desk.

Terms of the deal, including the length, were not immediately available.

King reportedly took a pay cut from her previous $13 million a year agreement with the network, which is likely to face stiff budget cuts after its deal with Skydance Media goes through.

A Post source suggested that King may have taken a pay cut in order to keep the show’s overall budget on track and avoid at least some job cuts.

King has co-anchored CBS’s morning news since 2015 and is currently the only anchor to have survived a myriad of anchor shuffles and the show’s rebranding in 2021 from “CBS This Morning” to “CBS Mornings.”

CBS still ranks third among the major network morning newscasts, though it has posted some growth over the years as other shows lost viewers.

In addition to her “Mornings” duties, King has also been making appearances on CBS News’ political coverage ahead of the 2024 election, though it’s not clear if her new deal continues to provide for that.

Within CBS, King is viewed as a stalwart who helps define the network, which is facing further upheaval as Norah O’Donnell’s departure from the “CBS Evening News” later in 2024 draws closer. She will be replaced with two anchors in New York with Margaret Brennan contributing from Washington, D.C.

“Evening” also rates last among the big three networks’ signature newscasts despite multiple anchors and format tinkering.