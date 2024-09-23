Iodyne’s Pro Mini is a smart drive meant for video and photo pros

Iodyne, developer of Pro Data, the world’s fastest Thunderbolt storage, announced Pro Mini, a smart drive. Pro Mini was purpose-built for the rigors and demands of video and photo production, featuring a revolutionary design for sustained read and write performance, passkey authentication and enterprise-grade encryption, a Digital Label, Find My tracking, universal USB 4 / Thunderbolt connectivity, 4TB and 8TB capacity options, a Fleet Management cloud service, and more—all encased in a machined aluminum chassis the size of a smartphone.

Previewed this week to film professionals at a Hollywood event, Iodyne Pro Mini was introduced publicly at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, September 13-16 in Hall 6 Booth A22. Pro Mini can be pre-ordered now through Iodyne’s worldwide network of partners and distributors. It will be available for select beta customers in Q4 2024 and will be shipping in Q1 2025.

“There is so much powerful performance and revolutionary engineering packed into the Pro Mini. Every single feature was thoughtfully designed and considered with the needs of production professionals in mind,” said Mike Shapiro, Co-President, Iodyne. “There are major breakthroughs in what we can now do in a portable drive thanks to our collaboration with Frore Systems on bringing solid-state cooling technology to portable SSDs.”

“This is the first portable drive to deliver 3+ GB/s of sustained performance—but then there are so many more features, like hardware-accelerated encryption and RAID, universal USB 4 / Thunderbolt connectivity, electronic labeling, and tracking, that truly make Pro Mini the closest thing to a pocket-sized studio,” said Jeff Bonwick, Co-President, Iodyne. “Our customers asked for it, and we listened.”

Iodyne Pro Mini was designed to solve production workflow bottlenecks that have been traditionally accepted as ‘part of the process’ by video and photo professionals. These bottlenecks include performance limitations of portable SSD drives, missing or sub-optimal content security, manual drive inventory maintenance, messy tape for labeling, and the unsustainable practice of stacking drives in closets—or even disposing of them—rather than reusing them from project to project.

The Iodyne Pro Mini features many industry firsts for a portable SSD device:

Sustained 3+ GB/s Performance—Pro Mini delivers 2-10X the sustained performance of typical Pro SSDs with encryption and internal RAID protection turned on, all the time.

Solid-state Cooling with Frore Systems’ AirJet®—Pro Mini is the first portable SSD in the industry with a solid-state cooling system powered by AirJet® modules. Silent, dynamic, self-cleaning, and protected against particles as small as 0.3μm, the unique cooling system enables Pro Mini to deliver unprecedented sustained performance and next-generation smarts.

Customizable Digital Label—Pro Mini’s unique and industry-first Digital Label enables customers to personalize a label for each drive, without messy stickers, masking tape, and pens.

Find My Tracking—Pro Mini is the first trackable SSD that can be linked with the Apple and Google Find My Device networks to locate a lost or in-transit drive.

Device Passkeys—In place of insecure passwords, PIN codes, and keypads, Pro Mini provides the industry’s first implementation of secure Passkeys for a portable storage drive.

Fleet Management—With Iodyne Cloud’s new Fleet Management service, users can manage and provision groups of Pro Mini and Pro Data devices for projects anywhere.

Multiple Containers—Iodyne is bringing its unique Containers technology from Pro Data to Pro Mini to enable even more advanced multi-platform workflows across macOS, Windows, and Linux, making this technology available in a portable drive for the first time.

Additional standout Pro Mini features include:

Hardware-accelerated RAID-6 data protection

Hardware-accelerated XTS-AES-256 encryption with a Secure Enclave for keys

Bus-powered Universal Connectivity with support for USB2.x, USB3.x, and USB

4 / Thunderbolt

Customized workflow metadata that can be accessed through NFC or Cloud

Machined and anodized aluminum chassis

