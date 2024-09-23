New Alibi Music slate brings energy and emotion to advertising

Alibi Music has released a new music slate ready to inject energy and emotion into advertising, branding, sizzles, corporate videos and more. The six production music albums bring a range of vibes, whether the project calls for a funky, punchy sound, a youthful energy, an uplifting, welcoming feel, positive melodies, a grooving haze or a rocking, lyrical attitude. Additionally, each track features Alibi’s signature formatting, stems and alt versions for maximum customization.

Have a listen:

Funky Fun Commercials (12 tracks, 522 audio files) – Featuring funky bass lines, punchy drums, pacing percussion, popping brass, live guitars and modern production, this album’s energetic, lively and exciting sound is perfect for vibrant advertising campaigns, funky fashion and tech branding, bumpers, sizzle reels and promos.

Global Groove Party (10 tracks, 433 audio files) – Packed with modern percussion and heaps of attitude, these youthful cues have an essential viral quality to them, with memorable instrument hooks, vocal chops and slick production. The hype and energy are ideal for advertising and commercials, fashion and tech branding, bumpers, sizzle reels and promos.

Warm Commercial (13 tracks, 510 audio files) – Cool, modern and breezy, this album combines fresh, uplifting and welcoming vibes with energetic grooves. Acoustic guitars, pianos, clean electric bass, acoustic percussion and drums create a natural, organic sound well-suited to corporate and commercial purposes.

Upbeat Commercials (13 tracks, 458 audio files) – Funky basslines, body percussion, uplifting acoustic guitars, quirky synths and positive melodies give these cues a welcoming and wholesome vibe. Hand claps and finger snaps are underpinned by modern driving beats, making this album ideal for advertising, branding, healthcare, corporate spots and more.

Feel Good Beats (13 tracks, 470 audio files) – Featuring mellow, chilled-out keys, grooving bass lines, soulful chord progressions, cool funky electric guitars and a mix of electronic and organic drums and percussion. Hazy and dripping with summer vibes, these tracks are ideal for youthful ad campaigns, fashion and tech branding.

Driving Ad Rock (18 tracks, 761 audio files) – This energetic and driving album features lyrical vocal rock cues, happy-bouncy beats, positive and upbeat vibes and rocking guitar riffs, making these tracks ideal for vibrant advertising campaigns and fresh, cool tech and fashion branding, with applications in sporting programming, sizzles and bumpers as well.

Cues from Alibi Music albums have been used in commercials for such notable brands as Mercedes Benz, Febreze and Herbalife, to name a few.