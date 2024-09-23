CNN adds Capitol Hill reporter from Politico

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sarah Ferris has joined CNN as a reporter covering Capitol Hill, the network announced Sept. 23, 2024.

Ferris joined CNN from Politico where she was a senior congressional reporter, covering the U.S. House of Representatives leadership.

While at Politico, Ferris scooped key details of the party-wide push to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 ticket, including local Democrats’ retaliation efforts against his defectors and internal maneuvering by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ferris also broke news on major Capitol Hill developments, including the House GOP fracturing after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, the Democrats’ exhaustive efforts to pass the Biden agenda, and the ongoing ramifications of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Ferris began covering Capitol Hill in 2014 and has reported on five House speakers and four government shutdowns.

Prior to Politico, Ferris was a health care reporter for The Hill.

Ferris is a graduate of George Washington University in Washington, D.C.