TF1 Group deploys new media supply chain management with cloud-native SDVI Rally Platform

SDVI, a platform provider for cloud-native media supply chains, announced that France’s TF1 Group has deployed the SDVI Rally platform to support the migration of its media supply chains to the cloud. This upgrade to a robust, comprehensive media supply chain management platform enables TF1 Group to utilize a cloud-based solution to support all media preparation activities across its linear broadcast and digital channels.

“Offering greater scalability and a broader set of capabilities, Rally gives us the tools we need to modernize our entire media supply chain,” said Yves Bouillon, deputy director of the Media Factory at TF1 Group. “As a result, we’re able to leverage our shift to the cloud to implement new methods and processes that allow us to react more effectively to business challenges and the competition.”

Rally unites the disparate tools and infrastructure needed to prepare content for distribution. Enabling TF1 Group to manage the whole “system” rather than a collection of parts, the platform makes the organization’s media supply chain more agile in responding to market dynamics, more efficient in optimizing resource utilization, and more intelligent to inform faster, better decisions. By giving TF1 Group greater visibility into costs and sustainability, as well as monitoring of technical infrastructure and workflow asset status, Rally facilitates dashboard reporting of metrics and KPIs for operational and executive use.

“TF1 Group is a forward-looking company dedicated to using smart tools and technologies to streamline workflows and support operational and business success,” said Tom Donoghue, vice president, EMEA, at SDVI. “In its embrace of cloud-based media supply chains, the group is taking full advantage of our Rally platform to orchestrate, evaluate, and optimize key processes across its media preparation operations.”