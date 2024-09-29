TAG takes home Best of Show from IBC for Operator Console in TVB Europe category

TAG Video Systems announced that the TAG Operator Console has won a Best of Show award at IBC 2024 in the TVBEurope category. The TAG Operator Console is a powerful, operator-focused control panel application that simplifies the management of the TAG multiviewer system in control room and NOC environments. This transformational Console simplifies operational complexity into streamlined, efficient workflows, driving both operator effectiveness and business success.

The Best of Show awards recognize the very best media and broadcast technology products and solutions on display at IBC 2024, with hundreds of products and solutions considered. All entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts and editors at the RAI. Factors taken into account include how diverse and comprehensive the product’s features are; how easy it is to use and how it integrates with other products; how well it solves a problem for the user; and how innovative and unique it is within the market.

TAG’s Operator Console meets the criteria by providing users with an intuitive touch panel console allowing operators to switch between pre-defined layouts effortlessly, control the displayed source, channel, or stream on each mosaic tile, edit UMDs and manage alarm visualization—all with a simple tap. The Console provides a live, interactive view of the multiviewer output on any touch-controlled device, offering maximum flexibility, and allowing operators the freedom to roam as needed. Optimized for operational efficiency, the console removes unnecessary complexity, concentrating only on the essential functionality needed for the daily routine. This intuitive design reduces time spent navigating through menus, allowing operators to adapt quickly to unexpected challenges and focus on the core tasks necessary for maintaining smooth broadcasts. The console’s flexibility extends to audio management, enabling sources to be verified easily, and ensuring every aspect of the broadcast is under control.

The awards’ editorial team has said that “IBC 2024 has been busier than ever this year, with over 1,300 companies showcasing their latest innovations. Our awards followed suit with this popularity, and more were entered than ever before”. They continued to say “judging and winner selections were extremely difficult this year, feedback from our judges confirmed that the standard across the board was incredible. To all those companies who have won, you can be truly proud of your company’s achievements in standing out amongst the crowd at IBC 2024”.

“We are thrilled that our TAG Operator Console has been acknowledged by TVBEurope as one of the very best technology products on display at IBC 2024,” Adi Itzhaki, VP Sales EMEA. “The Operator Console offers a simplified, focused, and intuitive approach to manage TAG multiviewers at any scale, even in the most demanding operational environments, allowing operators to focus on creativity and business growth.”