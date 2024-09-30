Cloud-native live production and editing platform Ateliere Live wins IBC Best of Show Award

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a GenAI media software solutions company, today announced that Ateliere Live has won in the Best of Show awards at IBC 2024 in the TVBEurope category. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing platform that is significantly more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional systems.

The awards recognize the very best media and broadcast technology products and solutions on display at IBC 2024, with hundreds of products and solutions considered. All entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts and editors at the RAI. Factors taken into account include how diverse and comprehensive the product’s features are, ease of use, third party integration capabilities, how well it solves a problem for the user and how innovative and unique it is within the market.

With Ateliere Live, production editing, mixing, graphics, and effects are integrated on a single software platform that enables REMI workflows with advanced proxy editing. The innovative design simplifies the creation of multiple production versions, enabling customers to reach more viewing platforms with relevant content.

“We are committed to leading the way in cloud and software media technology, putting sustainable innovation at the core of everything we do,” said Andy Hooper, Senior Vice President, Live Products. “Ateliere Live’s innovative GPU processing, proxy workflow and remote recording capabilities reduce costs by up to 70% per hour of live TV produced and cut carbon footprints by up to 90% compared to traditional broadcast technology production suites.”

The unique Ateliere Live software architecture and advanced Nvidia GPU capabilities allows live productions to run more cost effectively and sustainably than competing solutions. In an Ateliere Live production pipeline, video stays in the GPU until just prior to distribution, instead of being repeatedly encoded and decoded through a chain of video processing steps. This results in a substantially lower environmental footprint than traditional solutions that maintain the ‘serial processing steps’ architecture.

The awards’ editorial team said, “IBC 2024 has been busier than ever this year, with over 1,300 companies showcasing their latest innovations. Our awards followed suit with this popularity and were more entered than ever before.” They continued, “Judging and winner selections were extremely difficult this year, feedback from our judges confirmed that the standard across the board was incredible. To all those companies who have won, you can be truly proud of your company’s achievements in standing out amongst the crowd at IBC 2024.”