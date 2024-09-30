Riedel expands its range of network stream adapters

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Riedel Communications announced the launch of two new additions to its acclaimed Network Stream Adapter (NSA) series: the NSA-003A and NSA-006A. Unveiled at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, these interfaces are designed to advance IP-based audio and intercom workflows, offering unparalleled flexibility, reliability, and seamless integration for professionals in broadcast, live events, and studio environments.

The NSA-006A is designed specifically for audio workplace environments, offering a robust set of features tailored to modern IP-centric workflows. Its universal inputs (Mic, Line, and AES3) and outputs (Line and AES3) provide format-agnostic flexibility with physical connection detection for every audio port, as well as automatic switching on the inputs. The compact device also includes a stereo USB-audio interface, a headphone output with volume control via rotary knob and LED volume bar, and three GPIOs for enhanced flexibility. Its rugged design and comprehensive feature set make it indispensable for commentary and voice-over booths, control rooms, and off-site productions.

“The NSA-006A is packed with innovative features,” said Roger Heiniger, Senior Product Manager Audio at Riedel Communications. “Besides its universal inputs, my personal highlight is its advanced microphone preamp design with a dynamic range of 156 dB. This eliminates the need for manual analog gain adjustments and avoids the complexities of proprietary gain compensation between consumer devices.”

The NSA-003A, on the other hand, is a versatile 2-wire analog intercom adapter that combines a compact design with advanced functionality. With two physical 2-wire connections, this interface allows connections between up to four third-party analog partylines and digital/IP-based intercom systems like Artist and Bolero. The inclusion of a stereo USB-audio interface facilitates easy streaming of audio from a connected device directly into the AoIP network, while three GPIOs enhance the device with call and mic mute capabilities via external buttons. Together with auto echo cancellation support, this feature set makes the NSA-003A an essential tool for production environments where reliability, flexibility, and interoperability are paramount.

Both new models are designed with IP-centric workflows in mind, supporting open standards such as AES67, SMPTE 2110-30 and 31, and NMOS IS-04, IS-05, IS-07, and IS-08. They feature dual PoE and SMPTE 2022-7 redundancy with in-band or out-of-band management, ensuring reliable performance even in the most demanding conditions. Built for silent fan-less operation in environments up to 30 °C, the NSAs also have a temperature-controlled fan for use in temperatures as high as 55 °C. With their compact 1 RU 1/3-rack size, they offer versatile mounting options, including desktop, wall, rack, and VESA mounting configurations.

Heiniger added, “These new members of the NSA family are more than just interfaces. With the NSA-003A and NSA-006A, we’re showcasing the first in our series of next-generation network stream adapters that will usher in a new era of flexible I/O solutions and set the foundation for fully automated or self-operated audio workflows.”