‘Mix of ’96’ takes a look at 6ABC’s ill-fated decision to update its iconic theme music

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In September 1996, WPVI in Philadelphia decided it was time for an update for its iconic “Move Closer to Your World” theme music, kicking off a debacle that’s now chronicled in a documentary short.

Dating back to the 1970s, WPVI used a variation of the song at one point or another and even commissioned an orchestral arrangement of the theme and hired London-based professional musicians to perform it.

It debuted Sept. 20, 1996, and lasted three days before negative feedback made the station reverse course and bring back “Cut One.”

Earlier in 2024, reports surfaced that WPVI received an incomplete mix in 1996 for unknown reasons, and that’s what made it on the air. NFL Films, which helped the station produce the new music, was reportedly still mixing the music but never finished because the station backtracked. Management from WPVI has since denied the wrong version of the song was used on air.

All of this is documented in a short called “The Mix of ’96: The Day Action News Changed Its Anthem” and it’s a must-watch for any news junkie.

It’s worth noting that even the current version of “MCTYW” is slightly different from past versions, likely having been remastered and updated from time to time. It largely remains true to its original sound, however.

Today, WPVI is the only station in the country to still use a version of the original theme. Originally composed by Walt Liss, another version, set in a different key, has been used in Australia.

Prior to that a theme for the “Action News” concept was created by Tom Sellers, which had some similarities to “MCTYW.”

Advertisement

WKBW in Buffalo, New York, which was Liss’ home station for a period, also used a version of the song from 1989 to 1995. Cliff Schwarz arranged a version of the song that was first used at WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’s now used by WNEP in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and is often referred to as the “dance version.” While many of the elements are similar, Schwarz’s cut does not have the “MCTYW” name.

There is also a version from 615 Music meant more as production music that was used as the theme music for a fictional TV station in the “Lizzie Maguire” series. Some cuts of this are still used in promos at WKBW. 615 has also done other arrangements for WPVI that it uses in teases, promos and select opens.

“MCTYW” is unique in that it contains lyrics; something that’s not common for news themes. WPVI does not typically use the lyrics in its opens or other in-newscast elements, but it does play when the station runs extended credits at the close of a newscast.