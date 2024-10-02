Alfalite provides LED display technology for Sport TV’s new studio in Portugal

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED displays, announced that it has equipped the new studio of Sport TV, Portugal’s leading subscription television network dedicated to broadcasting sports events. In collaboration with Dec.imagem, Alfalite supplied three UHD Finepix AlfaCOB 1.5 screens, comprising a total of 75 panels, covering a total area of 550 square meters of LED display technology.

The installation of these screens offers Sport TV superior image quality, ensuring optimal performance and exceptional durability—key factors in sports broadcasting environments that demand maximum precision and reliability.

Luis Garrido, Executive Director of Alfalite, comments: “We are very proud that our technology has been selected for such an innovative and important project as Sport TV’s new set. The integration of our screens will provide a top-notch visual experience while contributing to the studio’s energy efficiency.”

With this project, Alfalite strengthens its leadership in the LED technology sector for Broadcast studios, offering solutions that meet the highest quality standards and support the sustainability goals of its clients. This collaboration also consolidates Alfalite’s presence in the international market, demonstrating its ability to meet the demands of the most advanced Broadcast studios worldwide.

UHD Finepix AlfaCOB is a panel specially designed for mission-critical environments such as control rooms, crisis management centers, and executive briefing rooms, as well as for Broadcast environments and virtual sets requiring fine-pitch or microLEDs.

The new AlfaCOB protection provides these modules with greater durability (>100,000 hours), a lower failure rate (PFR <5 PPM / annually), an extraordinary 175-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle, as well as enhanced contrast, colorimetry, and image uniformity.

LED panels with AlfaCOB technology feature superior electrostatic discharge protection (ESD > 10kV), improved thermal dissipation parameters, and excellent resistance to impacts (≥10Kg), liquids (≥IP65), chemicals, and fire (UL94-0 compliance). Additionally, they offer anti-glare properties, better mechanical precision between modules (<0.5mm), and the fastest repair time on the market.

Advertisement