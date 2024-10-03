BeckTV completes ST 2110 facility integration for WETA, ‘PBS News Hour’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

BeckTV has completed the design, planning and integration of a state-of-the-art production facility for WETA, the flagship PBS member station located in Washington, D.C.

The new facility, launched on June 10, 2024, serves as the home for the production of “PBS News Hour” and “Washington Week with The Atlantic.”

The facility was designed with a focus on modernity, flexibility and scalability to accommodate the evolving needs of WETA’s programming. This marked the first full technical upgrade for WETA in 17 years, moving “PBS News Hour” from an older studio to a newly expanded part of the WETA headquarters.

BeckTV was involved with WETA for six years, starting with budget planning and reviewing technical options.

“Their proposal stood out because, in every element of their response, we could tell they were listening and understood what we were trying to achieve. They continued to work with us through the design and construction process, ensuring that the facility met our technical and operational needs,” said Vince Forcier, senior director of engineering at WETA.

“From equipment evaluation and selection to facility design and final launch, working with BeckTV has been a great experience. This is our first full facility refresh in 17 years, and BeckTV was instrumental in making it such a success,” noted Forcier.

The project included the construction of two control rooms, two audio control rooms and several additional spaces for various production roles.

All areas are connected through a SMPTE ST 2110 IP-networked infrastructure, allowing for enhanced production flexibility. The identical control rooms are designed with redundant systems to ensure operational continuity, allowing either room to take over for the other if necessary. This system enables seamless operations even in the event of equipment failure.

Grass Valley’s GV Orbit system serves as the orchestration backbone of the facility, supporting Grass Valley cameras, production switchers, multiviewers, and other crucial production gear.

Additionally, Lawo audio mixers, RTS intercoms, and EVS playback systems were implemented as part of the facility’s advanced technological setup. BeckTV also ensured the fiber infrastructure was designed for possible integration of a redundant SMPTE ST 2022-7 network switch.

BeckTV placed a strong emphasis on training WETA’s staff, ensuring they could manage the facility’s complex IP networking systems independently after the project’s completion. “An ST 2110 system offers scalability that traditional SDI systems can’t match,” said Brendan Cline, BeckTV’s managing partner and vice president of engineering.

“This is a high-quality production facility with high-quality components and systems,” said Cline in a conversation with NewscastStudio about the project in June. “They have a beautiful new studio and production center, and I think they’ll probably get more out of the studio as they move along. I think it was very intentional to make a high-quality production space that they think they can produce a good show out of for the next decade.”

The new facility coincides with a rebranding effort for “PBS News Hour” to “PBS News” on digital platforms, along with updates to its motion graphics and set design. The new technical and aesthetic changes are expected to serve WETA for years to come as the station continues producing nationally broadcasted programs.