Voice of America to relocate broadcast facility in cost-saving effort

The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) has signed a lease for new headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C., which will move its broadcast operation Voice of America (VOA).

The relocation to 1875 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, is expected to save more than $150 million over the course of a 15-year lease, the agency announced.

The organization will relocate from the historic Wilbur J. Cohen Building, which has been VOA’s home since 1954

While the Cohen Building is a designated National Historic Site for Journalism, it has struggled to meet the demands of modern news operations. Originally designed for the Social Security Administration in the 1930s, the building’s infrastructure is outdated for today’s technological requirements.

“This move will dramatically enhance our technological capacity and improve our ability to reach audiences in regions without a free press,” said Amanda Bennett, CEO of USAGM.

The agency oversees VOA along with four other international broadcasters, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia. Alhurra, part of the agency’s Middle East Broadcasting Network, utilizes a separate facility in Virginia.

VOA’s mission to provide reliable news to countries with restricted press freedom will continue in the new space. The move comes as part of a broader effort to modernize federal workspaces and streamline operations across Washington, D.C., allowing USAGM to reinvest in technology and expand its reach.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Agency for Global Media

