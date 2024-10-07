Gray launches standalone apps for Local News Live

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media has announced that its Local News Live streaming network is now available through a standalone app on connected TVs and smart phones.

“We are excited to grow our footprint to the rest of the U.S. to serve even more viewers with our unique blend of national coverage through a local lens,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen in a statement.

The new apps are available for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android streaming devices.

Local News Live launched in February 2021 as a national news network to provide live streaming coverage to more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps and mobile apps.

“Local News Live delivers a local perspective on national stories by tapping into the expertise of Gray journalists in 113 markets,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

The program will remain available on Gray’s local apps and continue to provide audiences with non-stop access to local and national news feeds.

“With this new streaming presence, our reach will expand to deliver that unmatched breaking news coverage and impactful information to a national audience,” Breland said.

Local News Live is based out of Gray’s Washington, D.C., News Bureau.

