Anderson Cooper kicks off third season of grief podcast ‘All There Is’

CNN Audio announced today that anchor Anderson Cooper will continue his deeply personal exploration of grief in the third season of his podcast “All There Is with Anderson Cooper.”

The first episode is out Oct. 9, 2024, featuring actor Andrew Garfield, whose mother Lynne died in 2019.

Last season, Cooper made a discovery among his father’s old papers that helped him understand why he was having such difficulty going through boxes of things his mother, father and brother left behind after they died. In this third season, Cooper is beginning to try and face the grief he has buried for so long. “All There Is” is about the people we lose, the people left behind, and how we can live on – with loss and with love.

Inspired by thousands of voicemails left for Cooper by podcast listeners after each of the last two seasons, CNN has begun a new, online grief community at cnn.com/allthereisonline where you can hear the voices and stories of others and respond with comments and stories of your own.

“Listening to these voicemails is incredibly moving and has helped me feel less alone in my grief,” said Cooper in a statement. “I hope this online grief community will help others feel less alone in their grief as well.”

Other guests on this season include actress and “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, ABC correspondent and son of the late Christopher Reeve, Will Reeve, writer Doris Kearns Goodwin, religious historian Elaine Pagels, author Francis Weller and others. “All There Is” will debut new episodes on Wednesdays and will be available to listen wherever you get your podcasts.