Fox posts key growth in September, unlike CNN and MSNBC

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With the 2024 election getting closer every day, Fox’s conservative commentary network has managed to build on its already dominant audience 10% in September.

The network’s primetime audience was up 10% for September 2024, after recording an average of 12.5 million views in the time period in August 2024. September’s numbers were also 48% higher year over year, though 2023 was not a presidential election year so higher ratings are not unexpected.

Total day figures bumped up 16% to just over 920,000.

MSNBC and CNN, meanwhile, didn’t fare as well. Both lost viewers from the previous month, but are still up for the month year over year.

MSNBC recorded around 1.4 million viewers on average. This was a 22% dip from August. September 2024 had the advantage of the Sept. 10, 2024, debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which delivered significantly higher ratings and interest, almost certainly boosting news ratings across the board.

Total day viewing for MSNBC did raise 18% over 2023 to around 540,000.

CNN was last with 853,000 viewers. Total day was around 540,000, an increase 18% increase over 2023.

Fox’s “The Five” continued to dominate the scheduled at 3.3 million viewers, while “Deadline: White House” on MSNBC had a bit over half of that at 1.8 million.

Advertisement

“The Five” typically features four of some of the network’s most conservative stars pitted against a liberal voice, a role currently typically occupied by Harold Ford Jr.

CNN, which underwent a primetime schedule shakeup in October 2023, wouldn’t be seeing comparison ratings to the new shows and anchors yet, had around 915,000 viewers for “Anderson Cooper 360.”