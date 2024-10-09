What happened to Rob Marciano?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rob Marciano, who help cover the weather at ABC News, including on “ABC World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America,” was fired by the network in April 2024.

His exit was reportedly connected to an incident where he had a blowout with “GMA” producers, according to sources. Sources say that the incident was reported to ABC management by Ginger Zee, another forecaster for the network.

Other reports said that he and Zee did not get along and that Marciano also made co-workers uncomfortable talking about his personal life in the office.

Neither the network nor Marciano or Zee have confirmed any of those reports.

After leaving ABC, it was not clear if he was planning to stay in the broadcast news business but it turns out he would make his return to TV later in the year.

Marciano was then hired by CBS News, with reports of his potential new job surfacing in early October 2024. He made his CBS debut Oct. 8, 2024, on “CBS Evening News,” reporting on Hurricane Milton from Tampa, Florida.

So far, many of his fans responded to his Instagram post announcing his return positively.

Other media watchers have taken issue with CBS hiring Marciano given that he reportedly exited ABC News under a dark cloud. Some of these outlets claim to have additional sources backing up the stories of Marciano’s behavior and reasons for firing, but none of those reports have been officially confirmed on the record.